Frozen & Opaque Suite Windows at Arrowhead Forces Fans to Contemplate if “Swifties Would Riot” in Case They Can’t See Their Goddess

Fans wave big heads of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.

The playoffs are here, and so is Taylor Swift. The pop star has once more graced Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend. The icy weather has not dampened the mood for anyone, but Swifties might be shortchanged if they don’t get to see their queen on the jumbo as much. There is also a possibility that we won’t have enough fancam Swift moments from the suites.

The culprit? The icy cold inside Arrowhead led the windows to frost over, obstructing the view of the inside as well as the outside. Swifties will definitely be disappointed to not get a full view of their queen. One Chiefs fan cheekily took a dig at Swifties as he wondered if there would be rioting at the stadium due to the poor visibility of Taylor Swift from the suites, as he wrote, “Swifties are going to riot if they can’t see their God!

Fans had a little too much fun with this update, as they took digs at Swift and her Swifties. Some even took a dig at NBC!

However, there doesn’t seem to be any possibility of rioting, as NBC already gave us another iconic Swift moment. In a clip from the network, the popstar could be seen peering out of her condensation-hampered suite windows, revealing that it’s equally hard to see outside as it is to see inside.

The National Weather Service anticipated temperatures around kickoff would be -2 with the frigid weather dropping to -10 overnight. So, it’s not surprising that visibility will be fraught, but eventually, the condensation cleared up enough for fans to be able to get a full view of their “goddess.” There’ll be no rioting from Swifties tonight.

 

