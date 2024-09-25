NFL HOFer Explains How Caleb Williams Can Turn Things Around, Just Like Peyton Manning After His Horrid Rookie Year

While Caleb Williams faces scrutiny after the Bears’ 21-16 loss to the Colts, Marshall Faulk sees a silver lining in the situation. The NFL Hall of Famer believes in Caleb’s potential to emerge as an elite player, just as Peyton Manning did following his 3-13 rookie season.

Expectations are sky-high for Williams as the draft’s No. 1 pick, but the QB has only managed to tally two touchdowns with four interceptions for 630 yards in the first three weeks. However, while the quarterback’s stats may seem disappointing, Faulk believes there is still hope.

“It’s the struggles that he’s going to have, you know,” said the HOF on The Rich Eisen Show. “When you’re confident in your talent as he is, as Peyton was, you’re going to challenge the narrative.”

Faulk also pointed out that there is a load of criticism awaiting him in Chicago. As the top pick, he is an easy target, and if his rookie year doesn’t turn out to be spectacular, it’s going to be a tough road ahead. However, Faulk insists that if the 22-year-old braves this phase, he can shine in the league.

“You know he’s trying to see how good he is and if he can, if he can deal with the backlash in Chicago. There are a lot of experts who know a lot of football in Chicago that sit and watch games that know exactly what they should do with him.”

In addition to tuning out the noise, the Bears rookie must learn from his mistakes, Faulk argued. Only then can he emerge as a better player next year.

“If you can drown out that noise, learn from what you’re going to go through this year and take that and get better and come back a better player next year. But if he can withstand all the criticism that he’s going to take; all the bumps and bruises; and he doesn’t get hurt, and he plays all 17 games this year — he has it like… the kid, he has it.”

Faulk’s high hopes for Williams don’t seem too out of place, especially considering the transformation we’re witnessing in Justin Fields this season.

Marshall Faulk thinks Justin Fields “wasn’t that bad”

The former quarterback of Chicago was traded after the franchise got their hands on the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft. With unimpressive stats under his belt, Fields was traded to the Steelers, wherein comes the twist in the tale. Covering for an injured Russell Wilson, he has managed to maintain Pittsburgh’s perfect 3-0 record.

“Listen hey, hey, hey, Chicago Bears fans, Justin Fields wasn’t that bad,” Faulk said about Fields’ success and emphasized the coach’s role in a player’s development.

“Here’s what I’m gonna say: good coaching is hard to find. When you know how to develop people, and you know how you relate to them, and you find out their strengths, and you coach to their strengths, not calling players that you like as a coach to the players’ strengths.” he continued.

Manning endured 11 sacks in his first four games, while Williams has reached the same number in his first three. If the NFL legend’s experience is any indication, Williams has a tough road ahead.

However, the journey is still long, and considering the Bears’ history, it’s highly unlikely they will develop the rookie into a franchise quarterback.