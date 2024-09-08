NFL Injury Update: Major Setbacks for Russell Wilson and Tee Higgins, Big Relief for Justin Herbert

Ahead of the Week 1 games, Steelers QB Russell Wilson and Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absence could prove costly for their respective teams. While Wilson is battling a calf injury, Higgins is sidelined with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, as reported by Dr. Jesse Morse on X.

Pittsburgh has listed their QB as questionable for their opener against the Atlanta Falcons today. Given Wilson’s health metrics, including more injury risks and below-average performance, his status for the season-opening game is quite uncertain.

Per Adam Schefter, Wilson informed the team that he was ready to play against the Falcons. However, team doctors are taking a more cautious approach. A final decision regarding his status will be made today. If Wilson is unable to start, Justin Fields will take his place.

On the other hand, Tee Higgins’ injury will also hinder his participation in the Week 1 clash against the New England Patriots. The Bengals offense will feel the pinch since the Grade 1 hamstring strain can affect his performance through Week 4.

The Los Angeles Chargers can heave a sigh of relief since their star QB, Justin Herbert is expected to play in the upcoming clash against the Las Vegas Raiders despite dealing with plantar fasciitis.

Is Herbert ready for Week 1 despite injury?

After Herbert’s last season ended prematurely following a broken index finger on his throwing hand and subsequent surgery, the Chargers QB developed plantar fasciitis–a painful foot condition–this offseason.

For a quarterback, who depends on quick footwork, this was a grave concern. Plantar fasciitis limits an athlete’s mobility to a great extent and it’s typically slow to heal. However, as Herbert returned to practice sooner than expected in spite of the uncertainty, it surprised many.

The situation turned confusing when the Chargers did not include Herbert in the injury report for Week 1. That’s when the NFL stepped in and coaxed the Chargers to enlist him in the IL. Finally, after a lot of back and forth, the QB was eventually removed from the report to make him available for the season opener.

While he’s cleared to play, it’s clear he’s not fully recovered. It is difficult to heal Plantar Fasciitis in a short period and thus there’s a high chance that Herbert could face limited mobility during the Week 1 game–especially against Raiders’ defense, Christian Wilkins, and Maxx Crosby.

Alongside the foot injury, Herbert will also be without WR DJ Chark which can put strain on the QB to deliver. Moreover, since Herbert has missed the training camps, he is still getting accustomed to a new offensive system under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Therefore, the Week 1 clash will be a true test of Herbert’s health and his adaptability to the new system while facing a strong Las Vegas Raiders defense.