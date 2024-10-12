NFL Insider Explains Why Mike Tomlin Can’t Replace Justin Fields with Russell Wilson in Week 6

After a perfect start to the season, Pittsburgh amassed two consecutive losses. This brought Justin Fields under the limelight once again, who took the QB1 role after Russell Wilson’s injury.

Many believe that the veteran might soon replace Fields in week 6. However, NFL Insider, Tom Pelissero isn’t one of them.

Tomlin’s recent presser gave clarity on Wilson’s return, stating that the former Broncos QB will likely be active as Fields backup. Analyzing his words, Pelissero and Ian Rapoport pointed out that the Steelers HC more or less signaled that Justin has earned his position for week 6.

Rapoport believed that taking Fields off the gridiron this week won’t be the right move since he has done enough to warrant being a starter for the near future. A couple of shaky performances won’t change that status.

” You can’t take Justin Fields off the field yet. I know the last two games have been a little bumpier, but certainly, he has done more than enough to solidify his job as the starting QB for this game.”

Currently, the Steelers are sitting second in their division. Their last two games against the Cowboys and the Colts have been a close call with just three points short. Moreover, Fields has been able to individually put up the numbers as well.

He has amassed 5 TDs for 961 yards, which isn’t bad considering the level of competitiveness this year. Also, he has been intercepted only once until now.

If Fields continue to struggle, it will be a test for the team. However, if he manages to get back on the winning streak, his QB1 position is cemented. This would spell bad news for Wilson, who is in his 13th season, as pointed out by Pelissero.

Pelissero believes Russell Wilson might look for a new home

Russell Wilson was lured to Pittsburgh with a promise of a starting job as the Steelers QB. However, his calf injury derailed those plans, and gave Justin Fields a unique opportunity.

Despite poor performances in the last two games, the Ohio State Alum has a chance to turn things around against the Raiders and continue to be QB1 for the rest of the season. Eventually, this might push Russ out of the Steel City.

During the same segment of the Insiders Show, Pelissero voiced that the Super Bowl-winning QB might ask for a transfer if he continued to warm the bench. Even though the Steelers might not agree, this could very well play out that way.

However, Rapoport firmly rejected the notion that Wilson might leave before the end of the season. After all, Wilson believes that he is still capable of running the game. He just has to wait for the opportunity to capitalize on the same.

Meanwhile, Fields has won over the locker room and Arthur Smith’s playcalling, which relies on running the ball. If Wilson demands a trade, he would have suitors even in the middle of the season. There might be vacancies in Miami, Carolina, and Cleveland.