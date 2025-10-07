“Is a 6-Figure Fine Enough?”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Urge NFL to Punish Jerry Jones for Flipping Off Fans

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Despite a lot of negative press before and during the early part of this season, the Dallas Cowboys have managed to get through the first stretch with a respectable 2-2-1 record. Their offense has been rolling, while their defense has generally struggled.

Most recently, they put a whooping on the New York Jets (the only winless team remaining in the NFL through five weeks). Though the defense did give up some late points, resulting in a less dominant 37-22 road victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite the Cowboys being up nearly the entire game—at one point going up 30-3—the franchise’s owner, the prickly and aging Jerry Jones, was apparently not satisfied enough to refrain from getting into an argument with his own fans.

In a video that surfaced online, Jones can be seen clearly pointing at a fan and then showing them the middle finger during a sequence towards the end of the game. Jones’ excuse was as laughable as the fact that he even made that gesture at a Cowboys fan in the first place.

“That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up,” said the 82 year old.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on giving the middle finger during Sunday’s game in New Jersey: “That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.” pic.twitter.com/3QS6ZkD4B1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 7, 2025

Jones may be turning 83 next week, but he’s still in full control of his faculties, making his claim that he mistook his middle finger for his thumb an absurd excuse. And if it’s true he can’t tell one finger from another, there’s no way he should be involved in the Cowboys’ football operations.

Some believe he was flipping off Jets fans who were yelling trash talk at him, but Jones himself said he made the gesture towards his own fans. So, go figure.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, along with many others, were none too pleased. After all that Jones has put Cowboys fans through over the last three decades, he has some nerve to flip one of them off. Especially on a day when the Cowboys were leading by two scores for nearly the entire game. Even on sunny, winning days, Jones and his fans can’t enjoy the sunshine.

Sharpe and Ochocinco suggested fining the owner for the obscene gesture. That’s certainly been the precedent set in the past for situations like this.

“Do you think a six-figure fine is enough of a deterrent or a punishment for a guy that has a franchise valued at $12 billion? Who has a net worth of probably $15 billion?” Sharpe asked via Nightcap.

And Ocho chimed in, “Jerry not trippin. Tepper wasn’t trippin… Fans probably heckling, you know how people feel about the Cowboys, you know how people feel about Jerry Jones. They don’t like him. And he just wanted to let people know, listen, I don’t like ya’ll either! And take this with you.”

In 2009, Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250k for a similar incident involving Buffalo Bills fans. Just last year, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300k for tossing a drink at some Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Certainly, Jones should receive a fine within that range. Perhaps a little more than Adams, but a little less than Tepper. Flipping someone the bird isn’t quite on the level of throwing a drink in their face.