NFL Legend JJ Watt Is Very Much Interested To Pull a Tom Brady With CJ Stroud

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL player JJ Watt played 12 seasons in the league and was among the top defensive ends before retiring after the 2022 season. While he is enjoying his retired life, just like Tom Brady, he is also missing the competitive spirit of the game. Moreover, with the Houston Texans climbing the ladder of success with CJ Stroud, Watt sees an opportunity to contribute to his former team’s success.

CJ Stroud has brought a new ray of hope for the Houston Texans after he led his side to an impressive postseason run in his rookie year. Seeing the young quarterback’s achievements, JJ Watt is more than excited as he discussed his potential return with the Houston Texans in a recent press conference.

Watt is content with his decision to retire and is busy spending time with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their newborn son, Koa James. However, he also revealed that after retiring, he had told Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans, that he would always be ready to come back and play if the need arose. JJ Watt stated,

“I told Demeco last year, that if he TRULY needs me, call me and I’ll be there. This is the last year I’ll keep telling him that so I don’t need to keep training the way I am. If they need me, I’m there.”

He stated that he has been keeping himself in shape for such emergencies. However, this upcoming year will mark the last time he reminds DeMeco of his availability, as he won’t be able to maintain his fitness for a long time.

He believes the current team is already strong, and he doesn’t want them to suffer any setbacks, so he can make a similar return as Tom Brady did in 2022. Watt clarified he wants the current team to dominate and would prefer to watch the upcoming season from his couch.

JJ Watt and Tom Brady’s Possible Returns to the NFL

JJ Watt played ten seasons with the Houston Texans before moving to the Arizona Cardinals. In his entire career, he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five Pro Bowl nods, and five All-Pro First Teams selections. Moreover, he racked up 114.5 sacks, 586 tackles, and 317 QB Hits in 151 games.

In his last season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, he started in all 16 games and recorded 12.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and 25 QB Hits. He was in the race to be named as the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award which was finally won by the Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Watt has been away from the league for a year now, but he appears as fit as ever. He has maintained his training routine, and if he rejoins the Texans, it will only improve their already formidable defensive line, which includes Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Christian Harris, and Derek Stingley Jr.

Recently, Tom Brady also revealed in an interview that he is always ready to return to play in the NFL if he gets a chance. So, if these two-star players make a comeback, the game would be even more interesting, as they both would bring experience that could help their respective former teams regain their glory in the 2024 season.