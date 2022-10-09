NFL London Games History: Why NFL Games Are Played in London?

The NFL began its London journey in 2007 when it hosted a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In recent years, the NFL has been determined to establish itself on the other side of the Atlantic. The league sends teams to London in the hopes of generating interest among the British public whose sporting landscapes are dominated by soccer.

The NFL London Games’ primary goal has always been to establish American football’s permanent presence in England. NFL London grew because of the league’s efforts to make “America’s Game” more relevant around the world.

The NFL in the United Kingdom began as an experiment but was a success from the start. The first game created a lot of buzz and despite losing money during their first few years in London, the NFL was able to build a healthy fan base.

History of NFL games in the United Kingdom

The first game in NFL London’s history was in 2007 when the New York Giants defeated the Miami Dolphins 13–10 in front of 80,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.

Since then, the NFL has returned annually and in 2017, NFL London welcomed an incredible four teams. The greatest sport from America is in such high demand.

“Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first stadium to be purpose-built for the NFL outside of the U.S.,” Tottenham stadium director Jon Babbs said. Via @PLeonardNYDN https://t.co/RCwlyq4V1N — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) October 8, 2022

2008

We witnessed a shootout in year two as Drew Brees and Philip Rivers faced off after the low-scoring, muddy, rain-filled first game in London.

Saints 32-37 Chargers

2009

As Tom Brady threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns against the Josh Johnson-led Bucs, New England jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

Patriots 35-7 Buccaneers

2010

In a matchup of teams with losing records, San Francisco’s backup quarterback Troy Smith took over after starting quarterback Alex Smith was hurt just days before the game. Smith’s team went on to win.

49ers 16–24 Broncos

2011

At Wembley, Forte had a standout performance, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts while also adding 38 receptions yards. It will go down as one of the most thrilling plays we’ve ever seen, his tackle-breaking run!

Bears 24-18 Buccaneers

2012

At Wembley, the Patriots “did their jobs” as Brady led scoring drives on his first five possessions and tossed four touchdown passes overall.

Patriots 45-7 Rams

2013

NFL held two games in London at this time.

The Vikings repeatedly fought off Pittsburgh’s comeback attempts, and in the final seconds, Everson Griffen forced Ben Roethlisberger to fumble at the goal line to secure the victory.

Steelers 27-34 Vikings

San Francisco thrashed the Jaguars in their inaugural trip in London thanks in large part to Colin Kaepernick’s 221-yard rushing effort.

49ers 42-10 Jaguars

2014

Dolphins 38-14 Raiders

Lions 22-21 Falcons

Cowboys 31-17 Jaguars

2015

Jets 27-14 Dolphins

Bills 31-34 Jaguars

Lions 10-45 Chiefs

2016

Colts 27-30 Jaguars

Giants 17-10 Rams

Redskins 27-27 Bengals

2017

Ravens 7-44 Jaguars

Saints 20-0 Dolphins

Cardinals 0-33 Rams

Vikings 33-16 Browns

2018

Seahawks 27-3 Raiders

Titans 19-20 Chargers

Eagles 24-18 Jaguars

2019

Chicago Bears 21-24 Oakland Raiders

Carolina Panthers 37-26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

