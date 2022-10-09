NFL London Games: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Kick-Off Time, Live Streaming

The strategy of establishing another NFL base once again brings league matches to London. The United Kingdom is preparing to host two more games in 2022.

The NFL has returned to London after nearly two years of absence due to the Covid pandemic. The National Football League had publicly announced the opponents and dates for its three regular-season international games in the UK in 2022.

The Green Bay Packers will play in their first international match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars will make their way back to Wembley Stadium as part of the 2022 London Games series.

The October 9 Packers vs New York Giants game will kick-off at 9:30 AM (US Time) and fans will be able to catch live action on NFL Network. NFL+ and fuboTV will offer game coverage. Without a doubt, the Packers will back themselves to thrash the Giants but it won’t be an easy task to accomplish.

Also Read: When Will Tua Tagovailoa Be Back? Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Provides Injury Update

Why NFL games are played in London?

When it comes to history, a low-scoring game between the Giants and Dolphins at Wembley Stadium marked the beginning of the International Series games in London in 2007.

30 separate overseas games featuring the NFL have been played since 2007. The number of games in the series has increased over time, rising from two in London in 2013 to four for the 2017 campaign.

Largely because the league aspires to establish a long-term presence in the UK, NFL games have been played and promoted in London and the league has approached the procedure strategically.

Talking about the same, then NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller had said, “If the team had a second base on the East Coast, and when they came over to the States they were going back to a familiar place, there’s a general feel that it would solve a vast number of the operational issues.”

The possibility of sending West Coast teams to London to play games has been explored. In order to determine whether host “home” games in London for a team can increase foreign support, a four-year schedule of Jaguars games has been set up.

Despite the NFL losing money on the games in London, it’s actually working. In the UK, the NFL has begun to gain supporters even when London has frequently hosted less talented teams.

The games in London have been well-attended. After playing there once a year since 2013, the Jaguars, who suffered nine straight losing seasons, have earned supporters in London.

Also Read: Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Joining Packers With Latest Aaron Rodgers Appreciation Tweet