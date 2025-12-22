NFL MVP Race: Dan Orlovsky Reveals One Aspect Where Drake Maye Beats Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen

Drake Maye had an epic performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. He threw just two TDs but totaled 380 yards through the air and led the team to a comeback victory. It was a strong showing that vaulted him back into the MVP discussion, and Dan Orlovsky thinks he has a real shot at winning it.

In fact, Orlovsky would rank Maye second in the MVP race as of today. He listed Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford, who has had an excellent season, ahead of him, with Josh Allen likely just behind Maye.

However, there is one aspect of the game where Dan O believes Maye has both QBs beat.

“I think Drake Maye right now, in the pocket, is the best quarterback in football. When it comes to just moving within the pocket, because he’s got this great understanding and feel of,” Orlovsky stated on Get Up.

Maye showed off his ability to step up in the pocket and deliver throws on the money time and time again against the Ravens. After the New England Patriots went down 24-13 with 12:50 left in the contest, he completed 12 of 14 passes, tossed two TDs, and wasn’t sacked once. It was an impressive display of composure in a clutch situation.

“When do I have to move suddenly and get up vertically and try to find somebody… It’s rare you see a young player like this know what move is needed when. Sometimes threatening the perimeter and then dumping the ball off. But just the operational space of the step here, the shuffle there, the climb there; it’s remarkable to watch,” Orlovsky added.

Dan Orlovsky on Drake Maye : @GetUpESPN , @danorlovsky7 “I think Drake Maye right now, in the pocket, is the best quarterback in football.” pic.twitter.com/sEKtNonaxb — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 22, 2025

Remarkable is almost underselling what Maye has shown on tape. He looks years ahead of his playing age and is reviving a Patriots dynasty that has only been dormant for half a decade. New England has already clinched a playoff spot and has a chance to win its division for the first time since 2019, which was Tom Brady’s final year with the team.

But can Maye really go on to win the MVP award? He certainly has a chance. Still, Stafford’s numbers are tough to ignore. The LA Rams star leads the league in passing yards (4,179) and passing TDs (41). He also has a top-five QBR and a low interception rate.

As of now, the sportsbooks are giving Stafford the edge over Maye to win the award. But there are still two weeks left in the season, and a lot can change between now and then. So we’ll see which QB can capture the award, or if an unexpected challenger rains on each QB’s MVP parade.