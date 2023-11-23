Dk Metcalf Learned Sign Language to Dodge Penalties for Insulting Opponents Like He Did Against the Rams

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf is known for his fiery demeanor, even leading to a few penalties now and then. He decided to take a strategic turn from his energetic approach on-field. In a bid to curb the impact, he devised a clever solution.

DK Metcalf addressed his penalty troubles on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, a month ago, sharing how he’s tackling these issues head-on. The Seahawks WR enrolled in American Sign Language (ASL) classes to trash-talk more creatively during his off days. While facing the Rams last week, he applied his newfound skill to taunt opponent CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

In the Week 11 clash between the Rams and Seahawks, the Rams clinched a 17-16 win. Despite Ram’s efforts to limit DK Metcalf’s impact, he managed a stellar 94 yards. That included a 53-yard catch and a touchdown, giving Ahkello Witherspoon a taste of it. Even fans admitted that DK’s trash-talking game was on point.

During his interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Metcalf said, “I kept getting flags for my mouthing, so, got sign my sh*t talkin now.” Fans were thrilled to hear about this and applauded the star WR’s dedication to taunting opponents.

DK Metcalf’s Innovative ASL Taunt Left Rams’ Cornerback Baffled

Following his touchdown against Witherspoon, Metcalf cleverly used American Sign Language, signing, “44 is my son.” It was a reference to Witherspoon’s jersey number. Wonder if the Rams’ cornerback fired back with a sign saying “Hold this L” after the game.

Metcalf has had this celebration in the works for over a month. He spilled the beans during his conversation with Rich Eisen, which left them both cracking up.

DK’s elaborate plan might stem from the aftermath of a single penalty in Week 1. He shoved Ram’s cornerback Witherspoon, resulting in two fines which took $10,927 each from his pocket. One of the fines was termed as unnecessary roughness and the other was for unsportsmanlike conduct.

For the season, Metcalf leads the Seahawks with 646 receiving yards on 39 receptions and three touchdowns. The Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL for passing yards (2,308) and 11th in yards per attempt (6.7). Currently, they stand with a record of 6-4, holding the second spot in the NFC West. The fans will definitely be waiting for another DK Metcalf sign taunt as the team gears up for a significant Thanksgiving clash with the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.