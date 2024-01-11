Niners Fans React to Richard Sherman Paying Homage to Pete Carroll on Retirement

Pete Carroll was the iconic face of the Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons, and he has now stunned the world with a decision to hang up his coaching boots. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, he might be retained by the outfit in an alternate role. Whatever the course ahead, the news still didn’t stop fans and players from expressing their heartfelt tribute. As the headlines hit with Carroll clarifying that he ‘competed pretty hard’ to remain at the Seattle helm, Richard Sherman had his piece to pay homage.

Richard Sherman had nostalgia and respect in his post, as he took to Instagram to bid Carroll a well-deserved goodbye. Sherman shared a carousel of pictures with a caption that read,

“Hell of a run @PeteCarroll. Thankful for the times we shared. From High School all the way to the NFL. We definitely left our mark! I am grateful for you and your spirit and wisdom. HOF career and human being. Much love and respect! -25″

The No. 25 was a part of the ‘Legion of Boom’ defense under Carroll before he left the Seahawks in 2017 for his stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman expressed the futile nature of jobs in the NFL a few weeks ago, as he took upon the topic of Bill Belichick’s exit. With Pete Carroll sailing the same boat as Belichick, this certainly came as a shock. Highlighting the same in his podcast, Sherman, who left the Seahawks for the 49ers, expressed his surprise at Carroll’s forced exit.

Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for Niners fans, who often criticize Sherman’s simultaneous allegiance to both teams, to flood the comments with words of praise. One of them wrote, “As a Niners fan idk why im sad. I’m not a real fan I suppose. One of the best coaches ever”.

Another chimed in and noted, “Greatest coach ever in my opinion. Im sad, I feel like we lost our dad.”

This fan stated, “49er fan and HATED Pete, but when I heard the news, I was saddened. I’ll miss the guy. He was easy to hate, but I knew I would have loved the guy if he was my leader. Wish him well”

Yet another Faithful wrote, “Two great competitors right there. As a Niners fan, hated playing the ‘Hawks!”

Lastly, an optimistic fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see legion of boom and Pete on the ring of honor!!!!!”

It’s safe to say that Sherman, who stood at the center of this melancholy was not alone in this unfavoured goodbye to Carroll.

Emotional Farewell of Pete Carroll from Richard Sherman Echoed Across NFL

Richard Sherman left an unforgettable mark with both the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. He kicked off his journey under Pete Carroll where he was drafted in 2011 in round 5. Two seasons later, he went on to clinch Super Bowl XLVIII alongside Russell Wilson. The star QB also rode the melancholy train and shared a few pictures on his social media.

Wilson, whose future also hangs by a thread with the Denver Broncos, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks a year after Sherman. Echoing the same sentiments as him, he took to X to bid goodbye to the Seahawks head coach while expressing his gratitude. In the post, Wilson penned down a brief emotional message that read,

“Grateful for you! Fun Celebrating you tonight and all the memories!@PeteCarroll”

The 2023 season has brought an emotional rollercoaster with the exit of great names Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick. It is not just Sherman or Wilson who could not make peace with the news. The 12s have also flooded social media with thoughtful comments for their now-former head coach, who led the mighty Seahawks to ten playoff victories with a 137-69-1 regular-season record.