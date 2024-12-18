mobile app bar

Leanna Lenee’s Comment About Travis Hunter “Waiting for Hours Outside” While She Partied Ignites Troll Fest on X

Suresh Menon
Published

Travis Hunter with Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter with Leanna Lenee; Image Credit: Instagram // @db3_tip

In a recently surfaced video that has now gone viral on “X”, Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, is seen sharing how the Heisman winner used to wait outside in a car while she partied. Her intention in sharing this gesture by Travis was to highlight how he never controlled her urge to have fun, even when Travis was a teetotaller. Unfortunately for Leanna, the internet can be a cruel place.

What irked netizens the most about Leanna’s story was hearing her reveal how Travis used to wait for hours outside. And alone.

“I’m Hispanic, so I have tequila in my veins. So l drink, I don’t drink a lot, but I drink. And I used to party and stuff, and he would literally drive me, sit outside for hours, while I’m inside, like partying, and then (he’d) take us home,” said Hunter’s fiancée in the video.

In netizens’ eyes, this was a total “simp” move by Hunter. As always, the internet assumed the worst and trolled the Colorado star, letting him know how his kindness was being used by Leanna.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t believe that Hunter would actually wait for hours outside while Leanna partied. A few netizens hilariously also asked Hunter to return his Heisman Trophy because, for them, this behavior was unacceptable. Especially from someone who is CFB’s best player.

The minority, as always, didn’t engage in the trolling but instead asked the most valid question to Leanna: why are you sharing these details publicly?

Sadly for Leanna, this new batch of internet trolling comes right after she slammed “bird-brain individuals” for making a mountain out of a molehill. In her TikTok video, Leanna gave her side of the story while conceding that all the hate is affecting her. She also expressed her frustration at seeing people easily accept misrepresentations of her character.

“Like I said, the things that I see people make up is truly crazy because it’s not what happened. And I just think people are just finding every single little thing and trying to make it something it’s not. And then bird-brain individuals are just accepting what they see online.”

It’s disheartening to see Travis’ Heisman Trophy success being overshadowed by the Leanna Lenee controversy. It’s high time the internet leaves the couple alone and lets them handle matters privately.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

