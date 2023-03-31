“Report to the Drug Testing Room”: AJ Brown Warns Will Levis of What Is to Come as the QB Gets Unrecognizably Jacked Ahead of 2023 Draft

Who knows better than A J Brown as to how the NFL’s random drug testing program works? Being targeted numerous times in the past, the Eagles wideout had a firm warning for the soon-to-be rookie Will Levis ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Kentucky product recently got under the radar for revealing his insane transformation on social media. In a matter of just four months, the 23-year-old jacked his body, gaining some real muscle mass. His quick transformation has now become the talk of the town, raising many eyebrows and accusing the quarterback of using steroids.

A J Brown takes a hilarious dig at Will Levis and the NFL drug testing committee

The Wildcats’ signal-caller is one of the top five prospects in the QB class of 2023. He is sure to go off the board on the opening night of the draft season, and hence fans have been closely monitoring his progress. The Massachusetts native shared a transformation collage on his social media handles, getting reposted by the NFL on Twitter.

AJ Brown, who caught wind of this news, instantly warned Levis to get ready for the drug tests. “Will, this is … with Drug-Free Sport. You’ve been randomly selected for a PED test tomorrow, march, 29 at 8:00 am. Please report to the testing room with an ID ready to provide an adequate specimen. The testing window will close at 11:30 am. Please like this text or reply back” Brown tweeted.

Looking at his bulked physique, netizens are now calling him worthy of being a linebacker rather than a quarterback. Regardless, the hunk possesses a rocket arm and weighs 230 pounds. The 6-foot-4-inch prospect recorded a broad jump of 10’4″ and a vertical leap of 34 inches.

When Brown fell prey to the NFL drug testing program countless times

Last year, the wideout attracted unnecessary attention from the league after he showcased a monstrous performance during his regular season match-up against the Steelers. His three touchdowns for six catches in 156 yards left the fans speechless. Soon the NFL management asked him to appear for the tests speculating a possible usage of enhancement drugs.

He took the issue to the public domain and expressed displeasure over such treatment. Brown called out Roger Goodell for deliberately targeting him and claimed that the tests were not random. Per Daily Mail, the league conducts 18,000 PED tests during each preseason, and thereafter, the results are categorized for future consideration.