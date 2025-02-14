2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Top Five QBs to Watch, Including Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Cam Ward

Now that all of the awards have been handed out and a champion has been crowned, the football world is officially shifting its sights towards the 2025 regular season. The next big spectacle won’t come until April 24th, when Green Bay, Wisconsin hosts the 2025 NFL Draft. While there remains plenty of time for speculation, it appears as if the next crop of talent is set to deliver on expectations.

With the NFL releasing its full list of invitees for the 2025 NFL Combine, 329 to be exact, both scouts and fans alike are preparing for their first chance to evaluate the next generation of players. A second-generation star and an ACC phenom lead what is an otherwise underrated class of signal callers, suggesting that there could be some value to be found for teams who are in need of some immediate relief in the passing game.

From Colorado to Alabama, here are the top five QBs to keep an eye on at this year’s combine:

Cam Ward

Currently the betting favorite to be selected with the number one overall pick in the draft, Miami University’s Cam Ward posted a college football best 39 passing touchdowns in 2024. Finishing with 4,313 passing yards, the second most by a QB this season, in addition to the fourth highest passer efficiency rating, the poise that Ward displays while inside the pocket is invaluable.

Barring any severe blunder at the combine, his name will more than likely be the first one called on draft night. With an arm that can threaten defenders at every level of the field, the 22-year-old is all but certain to be the next pride and joy of Tennessee.

Shedeur Sanders

The father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders took the college football by storm with their performances in Boulder, Colorado. Transforming their program into a household name, coach prime has officially ensured that his name will live on in the NFL.

Having led the field in completion percentage while collecting 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, there’s more to Sanders than just his heritage. Able to generate buzz both on and off of the field, Sanders’ combine performance is sure to make for one of the more exciting viewings at this year’s event.

Jalen Milroe

Alabama quarterbacks will continue to stay in the news cycle following Jalen Hurts’ championship performance as Jalen Milroe prepares to showcase his talents later in February. Much like Hurts, Milroe is a threat in the run game who can also find victories through the air as well.

The SEC darling may not have huge passing totals, but a moderate passer efficiency rating of 148.8, the 25th best in FBS this year, shows that he’s a competent passer. Given his performance against George in Week 4, it’s safe to say that Milroe is worth a watch.

Jaxson Dart

Despite being the most efficient passer of the 2024 season, Jaxson Dart, is seemingly the most divisive prospect of the class as well. Where some view him as a potential top-10 pick, other’s don’t see his name getting his name called until day three.

There’s no denying the competition that Dart faced throughout his senior season. In his final year of SEC play, Dart was the FBS leader in yards gained per pass attempt, showing consistent improvements throughout his for years in college. Given the volatility of his draft value, he’s worth keeping an eye on in case there’s a sudden burst of excitement.

Quinn Ewers

A consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school, the pro debut of Quinn Ewers is rapidly approaching. Heralded as one of the greatest quarterback recruits of all time in 2021, the hype around Ewers has certainly cooled off a bit.

An uninspiring freshman season may have brought him back down to earth, but a solid close to his senior season has led to Ewers being listed as a the QB5 by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. With his 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions both ranking first in the SEC, fans, scouts, and analysts alike should be tuning in to Ewers’ performance as they aim to see if all the hype was truly worth it.