Why Did the Colts Sign Notre Dame Basketball’s Carson Towt at TE?

The Indianapolis Colts have made one of the most surprising moves this offseason. They signed former Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball forward Carson Towt as an undrafted free agent tight end. This especially feels unusual because Towt has never played a single snap of football at either the high school or college level. And, just ten days before signing his NFL contract, he was still on the court, wrapping up Notre Dame’s 2025-26 basketball season.

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Yet for the Colts, this isn’t a random gamble. Towt’s profile gives us a clear explanation for why they’re willing to take the chance. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, Towt brings the exact physical frame NFL teams look for in tight ends these days. This ensures that Towt has the required assets for snatching the ball out of the air while being built like a bruiser in the blocking game.

What makes this physicality even more impressive is the production Towt has racked up in his 7-year college career. The ex-Irish forward started 151 of 154 games, averaging 9.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. His standout season came at Northern Arizona, where he led the entire nation with 423 rebounds and averaged 12.4 boards per game, while also recording 20 double-doubles.

Even for Towt, these numbers reflect a style of play that he believes is tailor-made for football. “I’ve had the itch to play football pretty much all through college… It’s perfect timing to kind of segue into this transition… Just an awareness of my physical gifts that were showcased on the basketball floor,” he said, adding,

“I pride myself on dirty work and rebounding and being physical… I think football almost honors those a little bit better than basketball does.”

Basketball skills like rebounding, boxing out, timing jumps, and fighting through contact are all skills that translate directly to playing tight end. The Colts clearly see merit in this line of thought. But what perhaps made them commit is experience, as the team has already seen this experiment succeed before.

Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who is still on the roster, followed a nearly identical path. Like Towt, he played college basketball at VCU and never played college football before signing with the Colts in 2017.

Since then, Alie-Cox has carved out a solid NFL career, recording 127 receptions, 1,550 yards, and 16 touchdowns over eight seasons. Unsurprisingly, Towt is well aware of that blueprint and has already leaned into it.

“You hear the stories and you think maybe he’s in a different position… no, he actually had to start from square one too,” Towt said about Alie-Cox. “You can’t get a better success story… I’m excited to get to working with him.”

Nonetheless, Towt has yet to show the same promise on the football field that he did on the court. He’ll also have to navigate a crowded tight end room in Indianapolis. For the former basketball standout, earning a spot on the 53-man roster will be a challenge, and even securing a place on the practice squad will require rapid development.

However, history shows that this path, while rare, is not impossible. Players like Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham made similar transitions and went on to have elite NFL careers.