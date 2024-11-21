Tyreek Hill Shows Love for Coach Mike McDaniel After Jokingly Calling Him “Lame” for Trolling Maxx Crosby

The Miami Dolphins are finally having some fun. In the midst of their second straight win, a 34-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel started getting chirpy. A few days later, Miami star wideout Tyreek Hill can’t help but laugh at his coach’s attempts at trash talk.

With Miami up 17-12 and the clock winding down in the third quarter, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lined up for one last play before the end of the frame. It was nothing but a thinly veiled trick! Lucky for Miami, two-time All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who is arguably Vegas’ best player, tried to jump the count and got called for a neutral zone infraction with one second left.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake from Crosby, though it stemmed from his characteristic aggressiveness. The Dolphins were awarded a holding penalty on the first play of the 4th quarter on that 1st-and-5, so the penalty didn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things, but that didn’t stop McDaniel from trolling Crosby afterward.

The coach yapped at Crosby, repeating “We didn’t even have a play called Maxx” three times while smiling and laughing to himself. In a quote tweet of a video of the exchange, Hill later poked fun at McDaniel’s chirping abilities.

“Our coach so lame and I love it”

Our coach so lame and I love it 😂 https://t.co/iBe6Pckb04 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 21, 2024

Hill calling McDaniel “lame” clearly seemed to be in jest, as he followed it by saying he loves him and adding a laughing emoji. However, most of the online responses interpreted it as him making fun of his own coach.

Tyreek Hill clarified his feelings on McDaniel a few minutes later

In this age of 24-hour, non-stop news, Tyreek Hill didn’t want his remark to become the headline without context. So, about 25 minutes later, he hopped back on Twitter to clarify how he felt about his eccentric coach.

“Btw I love coach McDaniel , along with Grier and Ross all those guys have changed my family life,” he tweeted.

Btw I love coach McDaniel , along with Grier and Ross all those guys have changed my family life ❤️ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 21, 2024

Hill was not only showing appreciation for McDaniel as a coach but also as a man. He credited McDaniel, along with general manager Chris Grier and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, with changing his family life for the better.

However, Hill wasn’t done there.

One of the top replies to Hill’s original tweet on the McDaniel-Crosby exchange read: “Yep and that’s why you’ll finish your career with no more rings.” This netizen obviously misinterpreted what Hill was saying, or was simply looking for trouble online today.

If it was the latter, they got exactly what they were looking for. Hill replied with a concise but biting comeback.

Still got one more than you https://t.co/3YjO1nCn0f — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 21, 2024

As the man they call “Cheetah” pointed out, he has already reached the mountaintop. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when they won Super Bowl 54 in 2019.