Software Engineer Turned Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Claims He Can Hit the Longest Field Goal in NFL History

The Dallas Cowboys are having a stellar season, as their players are excelling in every aspect of the game. One such player who is playing extraordinary for America’s team is rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey. The former soccer star has impressed everyone by hitting every single field goal in his debut season, thus giving strong competition to the Ravens’ future Hall of Fame kicker, Justin Tucker.

Recently, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the 28-year-old rookie can successfully kick field goals from a remarkable 70-yard distance. Until now, no player in the league has scored a 70-yard field goal.

The current NFL record for the longest field goal stands at 66 yards, which was scored by Justin Tucker in a game against the Detroit Lions in 2021. In the most recent bout between the Cowboys and the Eagles, Aubrey went 4-for-4, which included makes from 60, 59, and 50 yards.

In the Week 15 game, the former USFL player will face the most challenging game of his early career. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on the road. The game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park might be affected by rain, windy conditions, and temperatures in the 40s (Fahrenheit), as per the weather forecast.

Brandon Aubrey Has Left Fans in Awe

Fans praised Brandon Aubrey for his recent performances and expressed confidence in his ability to kick a 70-yard field goal. While recalling Aubrey’s successful 60-yard kick in a recent game against the Eagles, some of them even stated that his exceptional rookie season could potentially be one of the best of his career.

One of the fans stated, “Honestly I believe it. Hr kicked a 59 yarder with PLENTYYY of room to spare.”

Another one wrote, “Is this the best rookie season ever? Dude has been lights out”

One more fan expressed, “He does have an advantage kicking in favorable climate on turf and all athletes get stronger every year. I think 70 is achievable if the correct situation arises.”

A different user mentioned, “I believe it because he’s HIM”

Before starting his NFL journey, Brandon Aubrey was a soccer star who was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. However, he decided to retire from the league to build his career as a software engineer. He wished to stay close to his wife in Dallas and pursue something other than soccer for better financial opportunities.

While watching an NFL game in 2019, he became inspired to play in the league as a kicker. For nearly three years, he coached before the Birmingham Stallions drafted him to play in the USFL in 2022.

In July 2023, the 28-year-old kicker signed a 3-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie player has played 13 games this season and has racked up 30 field goals in 30 attempts. In his last two games, he has scored 8 field goals. Aubrey’s accuracy is being lauded by the critics, as he has scored 8 FG from 50+ yards in 8 attempts.