Michael Lombardi Argues ‘Pressure Is on Pederson’ as Trevor Lawrence Signs Top-QB Extension

Trevor Lawrence’s eye-watering 5-year, $275 million contract has sent shockwaves through the NFL quarterback market. While his talents undoubtedly warrant a lucrative deal, the Jaguars’ decision to make him the league’s highest-paid signal-caller will undoubtedly pile immense pressure on the QB. Interestingly, Michael Lombardi believes the weight of expectations will bear heavily on HC Doug Pederson as well.

Advertisement

In a recent segment on DraftKings’ “GM Shuffle,” the former NFL executive unpacked the effects of Lawrence’s newly signed contract on the Jaguars and their head coach. In Lombardi’s opinion, “the pressure is on Pederson,” because although the NFL world has witnessed Lawrence’s offensive prowess under Pederson’s tutelage, the statistics tell a different story.

Lawrence has played 50 games for the Jaguars in his career, during which he has turned over the ball a staggering 54 times, including 33 fumbles and 21 interceptions. Therefore, Lombardi believes Pederson will need to rally the QB and the team to justify the astronomical figures of the contract.

This urgency stems from Lawrence’s tendencies to improvise with the play call, which often exposes him to opportunistic defenses determined to disrupt his mobility.

“I know there’s a perception that he (Trevor Lawrence) has played better with Doug Pederson, But I don’t think that’s accurate,” Lombardi said. “He’s going to have to find a way to work the ball down… I think the pressure is on Pederson to really deliver… It’s a contract they had to do because what’s the alternative? But to me, if you’re (Trent) Baalke, you’re saying, ‘I’m counting on Doug to get this right.'”

Pederson’s arrival in 2022 undoubtedly revitalized the Jaguars, guiding them from a dismal 4-13 record in the previous season to a respectable 9-8 mark. However, this season, the stakes are even higher, with the head coach expected to elevate the improved roster to championship contenders, all while managing the expectations that come with a $55 million quarterback.

Jaguars Must Solve Lawrence’s Turnover Problem, Urges Michael Lombardi

Lombardi’s concern regarding Lawrence’s penchant for turning the ball over is palpable, as no one would expect the league’s highest-paid quarterback to fumble the ball as frequently as Lawrence has. The former NFL executive suggests that the Jacksonville Jaguars must urgently address this issue.

While not all fumbles can be attributed solely to Lawrence, as some may occur due to deflections off other players, Lombardi believes the team must develop a more effective strategy.

For Lombardi, the $275 million contract might seem manageable on paper, but for the Jaguars to justify such a substantial investment, the team must rally around Lawrence and elevate their performance accordingly.

Despite the fumbling woes, Lawrence’s accomplishments thus far are impressive. He currently ranks fifth in quarterback wins for the Jaguars with 20 victories and is fourth in the franchise’s history for both passing yards (11,770) and touchdowns (58). Remarkably, those 11,770 passing yards place him fifth all-time in NFL history for a player’s first three seasons.

Therefore, it can be said with certainty that the Jaguars thoroughly considered their decision before committing to Lawrence with the league’s top quarterback salary.