"Sometimes...There's a Silver Lining": JJ McCarthy Injury Situation Could've Been Worse For The Vikings

The Vikings were determined to draft a young QB after the departure of Kirk Cousins. However, they were also adamant about preventing a repeat of last season’s situation when the QB1 was sidelined with an injury, without a viable replacement.

While opting for the talented JJ McCarthy, they also wisely added the experienced Sam Darnold to the QB room as insurance. This decision now appears prudent, given the newly minted QB’s meniscus injury, and subsequent surgery, that has ruled him out from the regular season.

NFL writer Jane Slater joined host Gregg Rosenthal on the NFL Daily podcast and discussed JJ’s injury, surgery, and its implications for the Vikings’ season. With JJ sidelined, Darnold will most likely take the reigns as the starting QB and Slater pointed out that that is not necessarily a bad thing:

“You just got to be happy that they went out and got some depth as a result of these injuries. Sometimes there is a silver lining. Sam Darnold, I don’t think excites the Vikings fans…But I would say just pump the brakes. You’ve got a vet who at least knows his way around live-action in the game. You’ve got a viable option.”

Slater pointed out that while Darnold’s play may not be exciting, he has been excellent in the camp and preseason, is a dependable veteran, and comes into a great situation with an excellent O-line.

It’s also great for McCarthy, who gets more time to adapt in the NFL and gets to watch a veteran on the field.

Minnesota has been unlucky with the QB position over the years. The likes of Cousins, Bridgewater, Ponder, etc have spent extensive time on the sidelines, and the team rightly padded their QB room well this season. Without Darnold’s addition, Slater suggests that things could’ve ended up much worse for the Vikings.

McCarthy’s first NFL season ended before it could have even started, which is a shame as he got off to a flying start in his preseason debut, impressing many, including 14-year NFL vet, Chase Daniel.

Daniel breaks down McCarthy’s first game and injury

The former Chargers QB broke down the Michigan alum’s game tape for The Athletic, highlighting his composure and mental toughness.

Daniel pointed out that despite being picked off right in the middle early in the match, JJ didn’t get flustered. Instead, the interception seemed to calm his nerves as he rebounded with a spectacular 42-yard touchdown pass.

While his arm strength was evident, his poise in the pocket, ability to read defenses, and leadership in guiding the disorganized offense were even more impressive, as per Daniel.

He threw 188 yards, completing 11 of 17 passes, along with two touchdowns. McCarthy might not have been able to make his regular-season debut, but he played well enough in the preseason game to solidify his eventual job as starter.