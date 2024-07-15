NFL QB Turned Analyst Sheds Light On the Possibility Of Davante Adams Teaming Up With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and his football player friends pose on the red carpet at the 35th annual Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night. May 03, 2024

The history of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers was nothing short of legendary. And to say that the two might be looking for a reunion wouldn’t be a shocker. As the world witnessed Davante Adams in the ‘Receivers’ by Netflix, the idea of an upcoming trade between the Raiders and Jets is making sense for many, including NFL QB turned analyst Boomer Esiason.

In a recent review, Boomer Esiason on ‘Boomer and Gio‘ estimated that Adams might be looking to move from Vegas real soon, and what better place to land than with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers? However, the issue that might be stopping this is the lack of public admission from the wide receiver.

“I’m not sure about why it would take that long, but Davante is never going to come out publicly and say ‘I want to leave the Raiders’,” remarked Esiason, adding, “But you hear in this ‘Receiver’ program, where he says ‘I gotta get out of here before I get killed’.”

Judging the current direction of the NFL trade winds, the former QB turned analyst stated that the transition might happen in August or September if it all was to come to fruition. What comes to mind instantly is that such rumors could excite the New York Jets front office who have been making all efforts to a dream team together.

Since this year could be the year of comeback for the Jets who have quarterback Rodgers up and playing again, the reunion of Adams and Rodgers brings a lot of hope. Naturally, similar is the case with the Jets community.

Davante Adams’ Arrival Rumors Create a Stir in New York

The thought of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams lighting up the field again has got everyone talking. Their wide receiver Garrett Wilson couldn’t contain his enthusiasm either. At his youth football camp in Morristown, NJ, Wilson called him ‘one of those’ who could help the team win.

“Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”

The chatter around acquiring Adams has been non-stop since the New York Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers last season. They tried to snag Adams before 2023, and again, but the Vegas office has been stern.

The Jets are starved of some massive wins that can put them back on the map after they ranked third in the AFC East. With the comeback of Rodgers, Adams could give him the much-needed boost to lead the franchise to a better season in 2024.