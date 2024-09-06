NFL Referees Under the Microscope as Chiefs Assistant Coach Calls Timeout: Do The Rules Allow This?

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just the beginning of the 2024 NFL season and we already have the season’s first controversial decision. This time the referees are under the scanner for their decision to give a time-out on Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s call.

In the second quarter of the Chiefs vs the Ravens game, Spagnuolo called for a timeout when the Ravens were inside the Chiefs’ red zone with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

The referees accepted it and stopped the play but the fans were left bamboozled by this decision. Many online pointed out that Spagnuolo calling for a timeout instead of Head Coach Andy Reid was against the rules. What was worse was that the referees allowed it!

After the timeout, the Chiefs’ defense quickly stopped the Ravens from scoring a touchdown from the red zone before the halftime whistle was blown.

As per the NFL rule book, each team has the option to call three 2-minute timeouts per half and only the head coach can make the call.

However, if an assistant coach does make a timeout call and the referee “inadvertently” accepts it the timeout is deemed legal. Some have called this a “please don’t do it” rule.

Fans were not happy with the incident and bashed the NFL referees for an apparent bias for the Chiefs.

Rules like this and false starts don’t apply to the almighty Chiefs — Leu Mas (@leumasreh) September 6, 2024

Another fan called out the ref who gave the time out to Spagnuolo.

Real winner of the 1st half pic.twitter.com/xAbCeiu3Qf — Ben Dover (@BenDoverNY42069) September 6, 2024

refs saving yall — ً (@swatnfo) September 6, 2024

However, some seem to think that Andy Reid called for the time-out before Spagnuolo.

KC Reporter defends the Chiefs

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star defended the Chiefs’ assistant coach and claimed that Reid made the time-out call first and it was granted even before Spagnuolo ran to the sideline referee.

Since no TV camera was focused on Reid, it’s difficult to verify McDowell’s claim but even if it’s true that Reid called for the time out first, Spagnuolo hadn’t seen it and ran out to call for a timeout on his own.

It seems he was so focused on the game that he forgot to consult the head coach before running to the refs.

The internet is filled with allegations of the NFL’s bias towards the Chiefs and this decision won’t make it easy for the league to end such conspiracy theories.