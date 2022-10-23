NFL Trade D.J Moore: Will The Panthers Risk Trading The Star Receiver After Sending Christian McCaffrey To The 49ers?

The Panthers are making some major changes to their squad before the trade window closes. Are they willing to trade receiver D.J Moore as well?

The Carolina Panthers haven’t got off to a good start this season. Apart from a solitary win against the Saints, the team has lost all of their other 5 encounters.

Although the losses against the Giants and the Browns were close ones, they were absolutely annihilated by the 49ers and the Rams. Without a doubt, they desperately need to figure out ways to start winning games.

As the trade window is closing soon, the team is expected to make a few changes in the squad. While they would look forward to do changes in their roster with the current season in mind, they would be planning their strategies for the next season as well before sending or acquiring players.

They recently traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers which looked like a step taken to ensure a better squad for the coming seasons. Christian has been plagued by injuries in recent times and the Panthers are set to get a second, third and fourth round pick in the 2023 draft, and a fifth round pick in 2024 draft in exchange from the 49ers.

Will The Panthers Trade D.J Moore?

While one can understand the reason behind Christian’s trade, there is no doubt about the fact that he was Panthers’ prized possession. After trading him, rumors of wide receiver D.J Moore being traded also started emerging.

Moore has had a disappointing season thus far. In 6 games, he has a solitary touchdown and 204 yards. Looking at these stats, one might gravitate towards believing in the trade rumors.

However, in each of his last three seasons, Moore has had 1,000 yards with 4 TDs and the fact that McCaffrey has been recently traded, suggests that the Panthers will not take the risk of trading two star players back to back.

Moreover, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported that the Panthers believe that Moore is a major part of their offense and are willing to persist with him.

In addition to this, the Panthers have also traded receiver Robbie Anderson. If they were planning let to their star receiver D.J Moore go, reducing the number of receivers even further wouldn’t have made sense.

All these factors suggests that Moore’s trade, at the moment, seems highly unlikely.

