9-Year-Old ‘Baby Gronk,’ Who Has Already Signed $50,000 Worth Brand Deals, Has a Fan In Cardinals Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Young Madden San Miguel, popularly known as ‘Baby Gronk’ has already signed massive deals with globally renowned brands.

The world knows that Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends to ever grace the game. After winning 4 Super Bowl titles, the man called it quits earlier this year.

While fans are disappointed that they won’t get to see Gronk running a riot on the field anymore, there is someone who is carrying the ‘Gronk’ name forward in emphatic style.

9-year-old Madden San Miguel is a social media star who has already achieved a lot of financial success. He is being termed as a future football superstar and already has a massive following online.

In fact, several reports have stated that oppositions are afraid to face this young sensation on the football field as he averages a whopping 6 touchdowns a game.

Also read: Antonio Brown Labelled a ‘Mindless Creep’ After His Latest Jibe At Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen

Baby Gronk Enjoys a Massive Following On Social Media

In addition to this, the kid has already got the lifestyle and the swag required in order to earn the nickname ‘Baby Gronk.’ After all, how many 9-year olds one can name who wear a massive and super expensive nickname chain around their necks while nailing the shirtless look?

Moreover, his comments give a fair idea about how insanely confident he is in his abilities. The kid refers to himself as the best player in America in his age group.

His Instagram account which was set up by his father has over 276,000 followers and the number keeps growing with every passing day. Moreover, Baby Gronk has signed as many 7 deals with renowned brands worth well over $50,000. In addition to this, he has been spotted hanging out in the studio with globally renowned rapper NoCap.

Recently, on a highlight video clip of the talented kid, Arizona Cardinals Receiver DeAndre Hopkins commented that the catch was indeed fantastic.

WOULD HE GET THE FOOTBALL SCHOLARSHIP BASED ON THIS FILM

CLASS OF 2031 pic.twitter.com/BHZMXHIqjr — BABY GRONK (@BabyGronk5) October 12, 2022

Of course, there has to be a mastermind behind a 9-year-old kid who is already insanely popular and in this case, that person is Baby Gronk’s father Jake.

Reportedly, he had the complete blueprint to ensure Baby Gronk’s success ready and set even before the kid was born. Needless to say, the kid lived up to his father’s expectations and although we know it won’t be easy to continue dominating the game for decades, looking at the way he plays right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up achieving insurmountable success in the NFL as well.

Also Read: NFL Sack Leaders: Origin of The Term ‘Sack,’ Last Season & All Time Leaders; Everything You Need To Know