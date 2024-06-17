mobile app bar

NFL Vet & Heisman Winner Demands For Angel Reese’s Suspension After Nasty Foul On Caitlin Clark

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Does Angel Reese Earn More Than Caitlin Clark in the WNBA?

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Caitlin Clark and the WNBA just can’t catch a break. Just when the dust was settling around the Indiana Fever rookie’s questionable snub from the Olympics squad, her nemesis Angel Reese reignited their rivalry by hitting Clark on the head – a Flagrant One. Fans, pundits, and ex-athletes including former NFL star Matt Leinart were enraged by Reese’s actions and demanded her suspension.

The nasty unnecessary foul by Reese occurred in the dying moments of the match between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Reese smacked Caitlin’s back of the head in a bid to stop the rookie from driving towards the basket. The smack sent Caitlin tumbling down making it yet another case of the WNBA players going hard on the rookie.

Former Heisman Winner and NFL veteran Matt Leinart was appalled by the Chicago Sky Forward’s action and took to “X” demanding the WNBA to suspend the player. “Angel Reese should be suspended. Period. Not good for the game,” tweeted Leinart on “X”.

Fans however had a different view to the foul. They didn’t agree with the former NFL QB but instead argued that it was too soft a foul to be reacting to this. Fans instead trolled the former Bills for being so soft despite being an NFL player himself.

One of the common accusations thrown at Leinart for his take was of racial bias. Netizens argued that Leinart is calling for a harsh step simply due to the ethnicity and color of the players involved. NFL veteran RGIII thankfully came to Leinart’s defense as he urged the netizens to stop making it a race war.

RGIII Calls For Sense, Says It “Is Not Fair” To Involve Caitlin Clark In A Race War

When the discourse around racial bias was heating up, former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III soon entered the ring calling for a truce. Griffin pleaded with his followers to move away from the racial bias lens as a serious allegation like this is unfair and disrespectful to both players and the game.

“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are being used in a race war that is not fair to either athlete or the game of basketball,” said Griffin on “X”.

It’s heartening to see athletes like RGIII using their platform to preach sense. The foul was adjudged Flagrant One by the officials and a healthy discourse should have been around the logic behind the decision.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these