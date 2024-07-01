NFL Veteran Asks Rams QB Matthew Stafford to “Have Some Type of Intervention” With Wife Kelly Stafford

An unassuming dating story from college turned into a huge internet backlash for Kelly Stafford. After revealing that she dated one of her now-husband’s backups in college, the media and football enthusiasts alike lost their collective minds, forcing Kelly to issue a public apology. However, this wasn’t enough for many, including NFL veteran Channing Crowder, who has now urged her husband, Matthew Stafford, to step in.

Despite the massive outrage, Matthew has remained silent about the entire situation. This isn’t surprising to many; however, some, like Crowder, believe Matthew should take a more active role and have an intervention with his wife.

Crowder doesn’t quite understand if Kelly said what she said for fame or if she’s missing the drama in her life, but the former NFL linebacker believes Kelly didn’t need to mention Joe Nixon in her apology, whom she denied dating in college, despite reports claiming otherwise.

“I just don’t know what’s going on, man. Matt’s a good dude. We sat down and talked to Matt in L.A., and Matt’s a good dude. They (Matt and Kelly) need to sit down and have some type of intervention. I don’t know if Kelly likes the fame of this. If this is something she has been missing.”

Crowder also believes that by issuing a public apology and mentioning Cox and his wife by name, Kelly only intensified the drama. To him, it seemed like Kelly “want them hands from Mrs. Cox.” Not so surprisingly, fans share a similar sentiment.

Fans and Ryan Clark React to Crowder’s Assessment of Matthew-Kelly Stafford Situation

The reactions to Crowder’s comments on the Matthew and Kelly Stafford situation have been intense and varied. Fans quickly shared their thoughts on social media, expressing a mixed bag of amusement, frustration, and mostly support for Crowder’s perspective.

The majority felt that Kelly’s actions were embarrassing not just to herself but to her husband. Comments ranged from humor to serious criticism, with one fan remarking, “And she told the story with such pride.”

Other reactions included everything from confusion to outright disbelief. “Me trying to figure out what’s going on,” one fan posted, while another humorously added, “She’s the real Ayesha Curry.”

Ryan Clark also weighed in on the issue during their conversation on the podcast. He highlighted the complexity of the situation by reflecting on Kelly’s past and the unintended consequences of her public comments.

“Cause she put that man (Joe Cox) out there. I think she (Kelly) was the cheerleader; the young lady (Erica) that he’s married to was a cheerleader. And then she put it out; she was like, ‘ya’ll were the real us. ya’ll were everything that everybody thought me and Matt were.”

Though opinions remain split on Kelly’s situation even after her apology, nothing has entirely quelled the storm. With more and more people reacting to the drama, it will arguably take some time or clarifications from the Staffords before everything returns to normal.