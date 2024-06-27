Wife Kelly Issues Public Apology To Matthew Stafford’s Backup From College After Her Story Brought Unintended Chaos In His Life

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stands with his wife Kelly Stafford, and their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler Stafford, while listening during a news conference announcing Matthew’s $135 million, five-year contract extension at the Lions’ training facility in Allen Park on Aug. 29, 2017.

The NFL world is no stranger to controversies, especially with the constant spotlight on players and their families. Recently, Kelly Stafford, wife of star quarterback Matthew Stafford, found herself at the center of one. During a candid chat on the ‘Off the Vine with Kristin Bristowe‘ podcast, Kelly ‘casually’ mentioned a past fling with one of Matthew’s college backups.

Though she didn’t name anyone, the media quickly zeroed in on Joe Cox, bringing unexpected attention to his family. Realizing the unintended chaos her comments caused, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt public apology.

“To this beautiful fam…I am sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and in fact, it was y’alls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew,” Kelly wrote, via Instagram.

Adding to it, Kelly Stafford wrote more about Cox’s beautiful family while sharing a picture of them.

“You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was.. y’all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all.” .

NEW: Matthew Stafford’s wife publicly apologizes to Stafford’s college backup, *not* her husband, after she said she dated him to make Stafford jealous. Just when you thought this couldn’t get worse. During a recent podcast, Kelly Stafford said she was ‘dating’ and staying with… pic.twitter.com/pW5N2da5t7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 26, 2024

The media frenzy triggered a wave of opinions and it was Joe Cox that was impacted by it the most.

Joe Cox Faces the Kelly Stafford Frenzy

Fans had mixed reactions to the situation. Some appreciated Kelly’s honesty and her swift move to apologize. However, others criticized her for dragging an innocent family into the spotlight. Social media buzzed with opinions, with some fans calling Kelly’s comments unnecessary and others defending her right to share her personal story.

The incident thus proved how an anecdote shared by a public figure like Kelly Stafford could be harmless to them but could mean a world of difference for someone like Joe Cox.