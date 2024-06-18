NFL Veteran Lashes Out at Brock Purdy Doubters at the Expense of Joe Burrow

After being thrust into the starting role in his debut season, Brock Purdy won five games and led San Francisco to the playoffs. It wasn’t beginner’s luck; in his second season as a starter, he led the team even further — to the Super Bowl. However, critics cannot fathom Purdy as a franchise QB, often labeling him as a game manager, something Kurt Benkert recently contradicted, albeit while also taking an indirect shot at Joe Burrow in the process.

Advertisement

Ex-NFL QB Kurt Benkert recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, posing a straightforward dilemma for football enthusiasts. In his view, Burrow receives all the love in the world despite having Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon to do his bidding.

However, when Purdy throws to veterans like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, or Brandon Aiyuk, he is not regarded in the same way. Instead, he is dubbed a game manager, someone who could only flourish under the Kyle Shanahan system.

Why did Joe Burrow get worshipped for throwing to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, & Mixon — while Brock Purdy got dismissed for throwing to Deebo, Aiyuk, Kittle, & CMC? — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2024

As soon as Benkert’s post went up, the majority of fans, whether part of Who Dey Nation or not, flocked to the comments to present one simple counter: The Bengals aren’t anything without Joe Cool. He has led the team to unprecedented levels since his comeback year, and as soon as he got injured, the team even failed to advance to the playoffs.

However, in the case of the 49ers, they even made a QB like Jimmy Garoppolo look good. He also led the team to the Super Bowl, but now he cannot even land a starting position. Benkert, nonetheless, has a counter of his own.

Did the Bengals Do Well Without Joe Burrow?

Benkert didn’t appreciate the notion that people started saying the Bengals couldn’t win after Burrow got injured last year. He pointed out that backup QB Jake Browning, who started 7 games last season after Burrow’s shoulder injury, managed to win plenty of games.

While the former Falcons QB acknowledged Joe Shiesty’s talent, he wasn’t convinced he was a “God’s gift to football.” Benkert believes that if Purdy didn’t wear Levi’s and sport long, luscious hair like the Bengals QB, he wouldn’t receive as much criticism.

Moreover, if Burrow were placed on a roster like the Panthers’, Benkert argues that he would face challenges similar to the current QB at the helm. Both Purdy and Burrow have demonstrated excellence, with the latter achieving nearly flawless back-to-back seasons. Benkert, therefore, contends that the criticism directed at the Niners’ QB is nothing but unjustified.

I don’t want to hear shit about the bengals not winning without JoeyB this year (Browning balled and won them plenty of games) I do think Joe is a stud, but he’s not God’s gift to football (even though his vibes are immaculate) If Purdy didn’t wear Levi’s and had long hair,… — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2024

That said, Benkert did make some solid points. Purdy is undoubtedly one of the best comeback stories the league has ever witnessed, considering he was ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2022 draft. Who knows? Maybe the Iowa State alum will finish the job this season and break the 30-year drought that the Niners have endured.

However, it must also be noted that the Bengals did struggle last season after Burrow was sidelined with a torn ligament in his throwing arm. While Jake Browning did his part by winning 4 out of 7 games, it wasn’t quite enough to get the job done.