Jalen Hurts, Who Drove a Used Car in College, Upgraded to a $140,975 BMW M8 Thanks to His Nine-Figure Eagles Contract

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is a big believer in spending his money judiciously. Despite signing a massive $255 million contract just two years ago, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback rents a $2,000-a-month apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Unlike other players being paid the big bucks, Hurts’ garage is also only modestly filled.

When he first got paid, Hurts used the money, not to get a new whip, but to pay off the used car he had bought and used throughout college. “I didn’t feel the need to get a new car. My 300 car was just right for me. I got that car when I was in college. Used car, low mileage,” he told GQ.

But his college car wasn’t a run-of-the-mill sedan or anything low-brow. In fact, it was a Cadillac CTS.

After signing his massive contract two years ago, though, Hurts finally decided to invest in a whip worthy of a player of his calibre. The Eagles QB bought himself the iconic BMW M8 last year.

The $140,975 ride boasts a 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces 625 horsepower, as well as 553 lb-ft of torque. The vivid green shade of Hurts’ car, officially listed by BMW as “Isle of Man Green”, immediately caught the attention of fans and observers alike, as it closely resembles the iconic green associated with the Philadelphia Eagles.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jalen Hurts brand new BMW. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hl1JSugAGm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2024

His BMW M8 Competition, with its eye-catching green metallic finish and powerful performance, not only reflects Hurts’ personal style but also serves as a visible nod to his pride in representing Philadelphia.

Hurts’ deep connection to Philly is well established, both on and off the field. During his time with the Eagles, he has demonstrated his commitment to the city and its residents, from founding initiatives to support local welfare to consistently giving his all in every game.

Given this track record, his decision to customize a high-performance BMW in a color reminiscent of the Eagles’ green comes as no surprise to those familiar with his dedication to the team and the community