NFL Will Make Caleb Williams Pay: Shannon Sharpe Wants Rookie QB to Step Up From College Days

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.

During Week 2’s game between the Texans and the Bears, Houston’s plan to contain Caleb Williams within the pocket worked a little too well. It ended up being a seven-sack defeat for the rookie quarterback — a harsh introduction to the speed and physicality required to thrive in the NFL. And Shannon Sharpe shares a similar sentiment.

On the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe spoke about Williams’ challenges in adapting to the NFL and was pretty straightforward in his assessment. The former NFL tight end asserted that risky passes Williams pulled off in college would not be as effective now.

“A lot of the throws that he got away with in college, you can’t get away with them in the NFL. They’ll make you pay for those,” he explained.

NFL defenses operate at a different speed, so even minor errors can lead to severe consequences. Williams experienced this firsthand with two interceptions in addition to the seven sacks, which Sharpe feels taught him some harsh lessons.

Sharpe also pointed out another major difference between the NFL and NCAA Football — the way defenders handle quarterbacks moving toward the sidelines.

“In college, guys will pull up and let you run out of bounds,” Sharpe noted. “(But) they’re not going to do that in the NFL because they want an accumulation of hits.”

Williams might have been able to shrug off some of these hits in college and could do the same in the NFL for a quarter or two. But enduring hits for four straight quarters and throughout the season is simply impossible, the tight end argued.

Therefore, Sharpe cautioned that Williams shouldn’t spend time exposed on the field; he should act swiftly and protect himself better by making faster decisions.

Echoing similar opinions, Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson, had one key piece of advice for the rookie quarterback.

Johnson feels Caleb Williams needs to learn ball protection

On seeing Caleb’s debut-year challenges, Ocho suggested the Bears QB “learn to protect the ball” first, which will help him stay in the game for another play.

Johnson recognized Williams’ ability to outmaneuver defenders and avoid turnovers—a talent that proved beneficial during his college years. The NCAA football allowed Williams to rely on his athleticism to bypass opposing tackles and create opportunities to pinpoint wide receivers down the field. But that will simply not cut it in the NFL.

Ocho recalled a moment from the game against the Texans where Williams attempted a risky throw across his body, which resulted in an interception. To avoid such mistakes again, the former wideout said:

“It’s not going to work (in the NFL)… Just throw the ball away and live to see another down.”

In spite of all the critical points of view, Johnson complimented Williams’ ability to keep up under pressure. He appreciated the rookie’s effort and noted that the game was engaging, especially when the Bears nearly mounted a comeback.