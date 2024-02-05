NFL World Gives Its Judgement On Steve Belichick’s Washington Move: “He doesn’t have his dad’s personality and he knows defense.”

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and Steve Belichick, linebackers coach (right) watch the in stadium displays during the first half of a preseason against the Carolina Panthers game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In an exclusive report on Sunday, Steve Belichick, the former maestro behind the New England Patriots’ defensive strategies, is poised to take on the role of defensive coordinator for the college football giants, Washington Huskies. The insider information comes from a source closely associated with the program.

At 36 years old, Steve Belichick, son of the legendary Bill Belichick, has been the brains behind the Patriots’ defensive maneuvers for the past four seasons. His journey with the New England team dates back to 2012, gaining valuable experience and expertise. Notably, in 2020, he collaborated with Jedd Fisch, the current head coach of the Washington Huskies, during Fisch’s tenure as the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach.

Adding more intrigue to this coaching transition is the expected arrival of Vinnie Sunseri, a former Patriots assistant coach, to the Washington staff. According to a source within the team, Sunseri is set to contribute as a defensive coach. This move follows Sunseri’s four-season stint on the Patriots’ staff, building on his three seasons as a safety in the NFL.

The shift from NFL to college coaching, particularly in the capacity of a defensive coordinator, marks a significant career move for Steve Belichick. After an impressive 12-year coaching tenure with the Patriots, he is now set to bring his strategic prowess to the University of Washington.

Notably, Belichick’s influence extended to calling defensive plays over the last five seasons, with the pinnacle being the 2019 season when the Patriots led the league by allowing the fewest points and yards. The prospect of former NFL assistants finding success in college defensive coordinator roles adds an intriguing dimension to this notable hire.

Steve Belichick Comes Out of Bill Belichick’s Shadows to Take Up His Own Head Coaching Role

The responses from the Steve Belichick hiring were mixed in nature. A lot of people mention his age to be a huge factor for the Huskies. His experience living and working with one of the greatest head coaches ever entails a lot of learning by osmosis that could come in handy to say the least.

Fans that have a positive outlook towards the hiring have the following to say:

Some people mention the presence of another coach from another great coaching family tree:

While there are others are saying it won’t work out and even putting the blame on his father for not liking him:

All in all, the NFL world seems to be taking the hiring well. There are some doubters but that is bound to happen with any mainstream move like this one. The one question that some fans also did bring up, is why he wasn’t kept for the Patriots coaching role. The consensus amongst was that he was a good play caller for New England but somehow did not get considered for a role he had established himself in. Now onto the next one Coach Belichick. The conclusion to this story remains to be written.