NFL World Goes Bonkers After Derrick Henry Gets His Cheeks Exposed On Thursday Night Football

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) and linebacker Joe Bachie (49) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) and linebacker Joe Bachie (49) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It was a photo-finish win for the Ravens against the Bengals and Derrick Henry was the main man in that image. Though the Ravens’ fans were happy to see the team bring in their 7th win of the season, they were all in splits over the wardrobe malfunction that occurred with the Ravens’ running back. To put things in perspective, Henry had performed quite ‘cheekily’, in the most literal sense and is now the laughing stock of the NFL at the moment.

During a play on the 4th quarter when Henry was rushing the ball, the Bengals’ defensive tackle B.J. Hill grabbed his pants and tugged as hard as he could, exposing the running back’s posterior. Though Henry tried his best to pull the pants up, it was a tad bit too late as everyone in the stadium enjoyed a sneak peek at it.

The fans have taken to X to let their memes astray and let’s just say that it will take a long time for Henry to get over the mockery, which is purely intended in good humor.

That being said, Henry was the leading rushing player for the team once again after he recorded 68 rushing yards for a touchdown. He’s one of the best players on the Ravens’ roster and proves it with each passing week. And it couldn’t be possible without Derrick’s strict diet plan which makes him the beast that he is.

Derrick Henry’s impressive diet that would make Brady proud

The Tom Brady diet, more popularly known as the TB12 diet, consists of a high-protein plant-based diet that excludes gluten, dairy, corn, soy, coffee, alcohol, and even sugar. Brady was the best player to ever step foot into the gridiron and as such, he’s a leading example to players like Henry who follow a similarly distinguished diet to keep them fit and hungry to win games for their teams.

According to his diet plan, Henry doesn’t consume any fried food, no dairy, no gluten and no artificial sugars either. Additionally, he chooses to avoid eating before 4 or 5 pm, giving his body enough time to digest his meals. And by the looks of it, he has a really healthy body along with a healthy posterior, out of which, the latter will be on the fans’ minds for a few weeks to come.

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

