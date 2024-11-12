NFL’s Top-Selling Jersey List Leaves Fans Wondering, “Who Is Buying a Caleb Williams Jersey?”

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With the 2024 NFL season reaching its midpoint, the jersey sales numbers are out. And while the majority of the chart toppers were expected names, one name didn’t sit right with the majority of fans: Caleb Williams.

Leading the list is Texans star C.J. Stroud, who has single-handedly elevated the Houston Texans to unprecedented heights. The franchise currently sits at the top of the AFC South, having played in the Divisional Rounds last year. Williams follows Stroud in the jersey-selling list, on the second spot, even above three-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback sold the third-highest number of jerseys.

Next comes Detroit’s defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson followed by another rookie, Jayden Daniels. The Lions have another squad member on the list with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s trailed by Dallas’ WR CeeDee Lamb. On the eighth spot is Josh Allen of the AFC East leaders, the Buffaloes, followed by Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, who has established himself as a defensive powerhouse, lands on the tenth spot.

The top 10 selling NFL jerseys of the year so far. pic.twitter.com/dFyL36Qtbb — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2024

Heading into the season, Williams was the most hyped prospect, but midway through, he hasn’t fared well. This is why his high ranking surprised many fans, especially after Chicago’s embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Patriots this week. In the comment section, several fans spared no opportunity to clown Williams, with some even taking digs at Bears fans.

Clearly the Bears fans are the most delusional — Hughes43.eth (@ENSandAIArt) November 12, 2024

who is buying a caleb williams jersey — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) November 12, 2024

A few of them joked that the jerseys would be returned or burnt soon.

That’s a lot of burnt Williams jerseys over the next few years — Scott Tapley (@ScottTapley) November 12, 2024

Top ten jersey returns:

1. Caleb Williams — Scam darnold (@spnPurplepain) November 12, 2024

As Williams faces the heat for not living up to his No. 1 tag, Daniels, who was in Williams’ shadow during the Draft, has emerged as a serious contender in the MVP race.

Caleb Williams trumps Daniels in jersey sales

While the Chicago playmaker has overtaken Daniels in jersey sales this season, it’s mainly due to Caleb’s initial hype at the start of the season. The No. 2 pick signal-caller has since gained steady traction, especially with his impressive, record-breaking performances in Washington. His popularity has even crossed borders, as last month the rookie led in jersey sales in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Apart from the dissent at Williams ranking above Daniels, fans also expressed their surprise at the absence of certain other names. Ja’Marr Chase, Drake Maye, Nick Chubb, and Jared Goff were some of them. One internet user even joked about Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow’s jersey sales not being high enough, quipping that their fans are broke.

As the 2024 season reaches its midpoint, every team will be giving their best shot at making it to the playoffs. Caleb Williams will next get a chance to prove it shut up his critics when he faces the Packers on Sunday.