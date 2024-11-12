mobile app bar

NFL’s Top-Selling Jersey List Leaves Fans Wondering, “Who Is Buying a Caleb Williams Jersey?”

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Soldier Field.

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With the 2024 NFL season reaching its midpoint, the jersey sales numbers are out. And while the majority of the chart toppers were expected names, one name didn’t sit right with the majority of fans: Caleb Williams.

Leading the list is Texans star C.J. Stroud, who has single-handedly elevated the Houston Texans to unprecedented heights. The franchise currently sits at the top of the AFC South, having played in the Divisional Rounds last year. Williams follows Stroud in the jersey-selling list, on the second spot, even above three-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback sold the third-highest number of jerseys.

Next comes Detroit’s defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson followed by another rookie, Jayden Daniels. The Lions have another squad member on the list with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s trailed by Dallas’ WR CeeDee Lamb. On the eighth spot is Josh Allen of the AFC East leaders, the Buffaloes, followed by Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, who has established himself as a defensive powerhouse, lands on the tenth spot.

Heading into the season, Williams was the most hyped prospect, but midway through, he hasn’t fared well. This is why his high ranking surprised many fans, especially after Chicago’s embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Patriots this week. In the comment section, several fans spared no opportunity to clown Williams, with some even taking digs at Bears fans.

A few of them joked that the jerseys would be returned or burnt soon.

As Williams faces the heat for not living up to his No. 1 tag, Daniels, who was in Williams’ shadow during the Draft, has emerged as a serious contender in the MVP race.

Caleb Williams trumps Daniels in jersey sales

While the Chicago playmaker has overtaken Daniels in jersey sales this season, it’s mainly due to Caleb’s initial hype at the start of the season. The No. 2 pick signal-caller has since gained steady traction, especially with his impressive, record-breaking performances in Washington. His popularity has even crossed borders, as last month the rookie led in jersey sales in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Apart from the dissent at Williams ranking above Daniels, fans also expressed their surprise at the absence of certain other names. Ja’Marr Chase, Drake Maye, Nick Chubb, and Jared Goff were some of them. One internet user even joked about Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow’s jersey sales not being high enough, quipping that their fans are broke.

As the 2024 season reaches its midpoint, every team will be giving their best shot at making it to the playoffs. Caleb Williams will next get a chance to prove it shut up his critics when he faces the Packers on Sunday.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these