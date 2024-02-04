In a super-fun and eye-opening rapid-fire Q&A, Nick Bosa, the powerhouse defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, showed off his quick thinking. But that’s not all—he also made some cheeky choices surrounding big names like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. This adds a whole new level of excitement as the 49ers get ready for a big game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

Nick Bosa recently spiced things up in a rapid-fire Q&A, subtly throwing shade at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with his clever answers. From picking “Yeah!” as his favorite Usher song to declaring “SpongeBob” his top Nickelodeon show, Bosa kept the vibe light.

Yet, when asked to choose between Taylor Swift and E-40, he didn’t hesitate to go with “E-40 All-Day,” sparking some playful speculation. Questions ranged from Deebo Samuel’s birth name to the English translation of Las Vegas, which Bosa candidly admitted he didn’t know.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C25FFP8Mog2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Moreover, Bosa guessed Christian had the most Instagram followers on his team and didn’t miss a beat to back George Kittle over Travis Kelce in a hypothetical wrestling match, stating, ” George Kittle. Oh, come on,” all while laughing off the challenge of spelling Kyle Juszczyk’s last name.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1753160402710515903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last week, Nick Bosa also took a second to drop his take on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles, Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, with a straight-up “They hold a lot.” He was pretty direct about their game tactics, not beating around the bush.

A Peek into Nick Bosa’s Musical Preferences

Beneath the helmet and the fierce competitor lies a rhythm-loving soul, as Nick Bosa once revealed his profound love and appreciation for electronic dance music (EDM), with Canadian DJ Deadmau5 standing as his musical beacon. The former Buckeyes star once playfully tweeted how he could not seem to get the Canadian singer’s tunes out of his head.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear/status/454660172284043264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bosa’s affinity for Deadmau5, real name Joel Thomas Zimmerman, highlights a contrasting side to the defensive end’s public image, bridging his on-field intensity with a passion for the energetic and dynamic world of EDM.

As Super Bowl LVIII gets closer, all eyes are on Nick Bosa. Whether through his strategic insights on the field or his musical preferences off it, Bosa continues to captivate and engage, adding layers to his persona that resonate with fans across the spectrum.