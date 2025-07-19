Trailing 1–2 in the Playoffs, Tom Brady Jokes Ray Lewis Is Still “Responsible for His Shoulder Pain”

Whether it’s regular seasons, head-to-head wins against specific franchises, or his record on the Super Bowl stage, Tom Brady is presumed to have a winning record against everybody in the world of football. While the same holds true even for his record against one of the most devastating and menacing defensive players to ever play in the league in Ray Lewis, the former Baltimore Raven made sure to take his fair share from Brady as well.

“That guy is still responsible for the shoulder pain I have,” Brady joked during the latest episode of his self-produced YouTube series. Ironically enough, that shoulder pain likely stems from the one and only time that Lewis managed to get a clean sack on him.

In one of the only two games in which Lewis’ Ravens were able to defeat Brady, a 2009 AFC Wild Card matchup, Brady would take a sack on each of his first two drives, one from Lewis, and one from his equally legendary teammate, Ed Reed.

Given both men’s propensity for handing out pain, Brady certainly walked away from the contest worse for wear, as it was one of the more physical losses of his career. In fact, Brady admitted that “Lewis was at the top” of his list when recently asked about which players he feared being hit by the most.

According to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, that fear of punishment from players such as Lewis or even the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald was more than enough to keep him motivated throughout those long hours in the gym and film room.

“When you’re getting hit, there’s a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account. Because if you f**k around, you’re gonna get hurt… You don’t mess around with your training, because you will pay the price…”

The durability and longevity of Brady are often overlooked when discussing the attributes that made him the greatest quarterback in NFL history. While Brady himself largely credits his diet for his ability to recover from injuries and big hits, there’s also something to be said about the inherent tenacity that he displayed on the field.

One of the more viral moments of his career came not on the Super Bowl podium, but rather during a sideline scramble against the Buffalo Bills and Nate Clements.

Former Ohio State CB Nate Clements lays a HIT STICK on former Michigan QB Tom Brady. Rivalries do last forever. pic.twitter.com/JlKurXlsDt — SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) August 31, 2015

Despite getting absolutely leveled, Brady managed to answer the bell and jog to the sidelines. In addition to the major hit from Clements, he also endured five sacks that day, one of the highest individual totals of his 23-year career.

Nevertheless, Brady managed to still lead the Patriots to a narrow 12-9 victory that day, proving that there’s more to his resiliency than just grass-fed beef and vegan avocado ice cream. His joints may be a little bit stiffer, and his shoulder may not rotate like it used to, but it’s safe to say that Brady’s content with the price he paid for his current lifestyle.