“We Are Officially Rockstars”: Jason & Travis Kelce are Elated With the Success of Their New Christmas Album

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, recently celebrated a notable moment on their “New Heights” podcast. Their festive spirit shone through as they discussed the unexpected achievement of their Christmas duet, which soared to the top of the iTunes charts.

The episode became not just a party for their musical assignment but also a moment to understand the acclaim their podcast has acquired. In a recent episode of “New Heights,” the Kelce brothers couldn’t help but have their moment in the sun.

Jason started the conversation, expressing disbelief and joy as he introduced, “The Kelce duet reached number one on iTunes, that’s right. Our song from the new Christmas album debuted at number one on the iTunes chart. That’s right. We’re officially rockstars.”

They additionally took a second to engage with their fans’ comments on YouTube. Jason read out the remark, “The rasp, grit, and growls add such a beautiful texture to Jason’s voice. Travis is giving Disney prince vibes.” This sparked a mild-hearted conversation between the brothers about which Disney prince Travis could be, leading to a few humorous exchanges.

New Heights Podcast Becomes ‘Best Sports Podcast’

The Kelce brothers additionally had every other purpose to celebrate. Their podcast “New Heights” received the Best Sports Podcast award in 2023, as announced by AdWeek Audio Awards. This accolade brought every other layer of achievement to their task outside the sports activities arena. Jason’s playful inquiry, “According to who?” changed into Travis’s affirmation of the award’s credibility.

They expressed their gratitude to their listeners, acknowledging that the award became possible due to their consistent assistance. Travis’s comment, “I do not know why you guys find this show so enjoyable; however, we surely have fun,” pondered the brothers’ humble appreciation of their target market’s loyalty.

The Kelce brothers’ venture into the world of music with their Christmas album and their success in podcasting are testaments to their diverse talents and charisma. Their ability to resonate with their audience, whether through music or engaging conversations, highlights their versatility and relatability. As they continue to explore new heights in different fields, their journey remains an inspiration and a source of entertainment for a wide range of audiences.