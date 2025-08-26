“The Influence He Had on Me Was Incredible”: Tom Brady Recalls How a Summer Camp Changed His Life Forever

Oct 23, 2009; London, ENGLAND; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at press conference at the Brit Oval before the NFL International Series game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 25, 2009. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

Just a week ago, Tom Brady’s eldest son, Jack, turned 18 (the start of adulthood) … Brady says it’s been an honor to be his dad. This milestone also made the father of three appreciate the people who’ve guided Jack along the way. And, it even took Brady back to his own journey and the mentors who helped shape the person he is today.

In his weekly newsletter, 199, Tom Brady talks about relationships, especially the ones that made him who he is today. They also taught him a great deal about what it takes to be an athlete.

Among those relationships, a few stand out as his biggest mentors: his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr., his Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and the late American life coach Greg Harden. Each of them left their mark on Brady in their own way. And of course, there’s Tom Martinez, the guy who pretty much built the foundation of his quarterback skills.

Brady says Martinez was the head football coach at the College of San Mateo, just three miles from his home. In the early ’90s, the future QB attended Martinez’s summer camp, where he learned mechanics that made him fall in love with the art of throwing a football.

“I went to his camp in the summer of 1993 and 1994, because I wanted to be a better quarterback, and the way he taught mechanics really made me fall in love with the art of throwing the football,” Brady penned.

Brady grew up playing all three major sports: baseball, basketball, and football. Who knows, maybe Martinez was the one who nudged him to love football just a little more than the other two.

After all, Brady wasn’t a five-star recruit out of high school, and when he was picked 199th in the NFL Draft, there was nothing particularly special about him. Not even his 40 time. But maybe the influence of people like Martinez is what kept him going. It’s a fun thought to consider, don’t you think?

Brady says Martinez kept mentoring him right up until his passing: “As a mentor, the influence he had on my life was incredible, and continued right up to the day he passed in 2012.” That’s pretty remarkable, isn’t it?