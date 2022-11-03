Deshaun Watson Supports Brandin Cooks’ Angry Twitter Outburst After Failed Trade

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed without Brandin Cooks being moved from the Houston Texans. After the failed trade, the receiver appeared seemingly frustrated.

Cooks shared a tweet in which he expressed his anger at the Texans and accused them of interfering with his career. In addition to Dallas and the Packers, a few other teams were also interested in signing him.

No trade for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks, source said. There were talks. But nothing came of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys made every effort to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys continued to discuss a trade for Brandin Cooks until the last minutes of the deadline. The trade didn’t go through before 4 p.m due to a dispute over Cooks’ guaranteed $18 million salary for 2023 and draft compensation.

Following the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to be venting his frustration with the Houston Texans on Twitter. Cooks Tweeted “don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Having been covered for lies for far too long, those days are over crossed the line by playing with my career.”

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Brandin’s frustration is understandable. The player with six seasons of 1000 yards or more is now stuck on one of the NFL’s worst teams, and his 50.6 receiving yards per game are on pace to be the second-lowest of his career. Brandin did not show up for practice on Tuesday, and head coach Lovie Smith said he was “excused for personal reasons.”

Deshaun Watson Reacts To Brandin Cooks’ Frustrated Tweet

Deshaun Watson, Brandin’s former teammate is aware of how talented Cooks is. The receiver wanted to play for a better team in a better situation because the Texans weren’t going anywhere this season. Watson supported him by adding emojis to that Tweet.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson weighed in on the Brandin Cooks tweet: pic.twitter.com/gw27ztpNdv — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) November 1, 2022

Watson was able to leave Houston when he demanded a trade in January 2021, shortly after the appointment of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley.

In favor of the Cleveland Browns, Watson waived his no-trade clause on March 18. For their former franchise quarterback, Houston received a sizable haul of draft choices.

Watson and Cooks were teammates for the Texans for one season. Since Watson’s departure, Cooks has played two more seasons with the Texans and has once again established himself as a prominent wide receiver in the NFL.

In 38 games over the course of his career in Houston, he has 2,541 yards on 203 catches and 13 touchdowns.

