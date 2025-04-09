ESPN Analyst Boldly Predicts Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Will Land on the Same NFL Team

The top of the 2025 NFL Draft class is as unpredictable as any in recent memory. Apart from Miami QB Cam Ward—who’s essentially locked in as the No. 1 pick, whether the Tennessee Titans take him or another team trades up—the rest of the draft board remains completely in flux. And two of the major reasons for that are Colorado prospects Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement

Hunter is unique in that he was elite at both cornerback and wide receiver in college, making his value tough to pin down. Meanwhile, Sanders has seen his draft stock fluctuate more than the Dow Jones since Donald Trump was re-elected. This is probably why some, like ESPN’s Dan Graziano, believe there’s a possibility the pals from Boulder end up in the same NFL spot.

Hunter is guaranteed to be a top-five pick. However, as the days have gone by, it seems more and more likely that Sanders will slip into at least the middle of the first round—if not later.

Well, if that happens, Graziano believes it’s possible that either the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall pick) or the New York Giants (No. 3) will find a way to get both Buffaloes in their building.

“My bold prediction… is that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders end up on the same team. I say either the Cleveland or the Giants take Hunter in the first round, and then trade back up into the first round to take Shedeur Sanders. I have no idea how realistic this is, or how likely it is, but it sure does sound like a lot of fun,” said the NFL insider.

For this strategy to work, Shedeur Sanders would have to slip a significant amount. The Giants or Browns both pick at the top of the second round. That means they wouldn’t have to trade as much as other teams.

However, it would likely cost at least their second, third, and fourth rounder this year. Depending on how high they want to trade up, they might even have to include a 2026 first- or second-rounder as well.

If either team is willing to take that risk and pay that price to jump up and snag Sanders somewhere in the 10-20 range, the possibility of Hunter and Sanders continuing their partnership into the NFL is extremely plausible.

The only caveats would be either A) both teams decide against trading up for Sanders, or B) the Pittsburgh Steelers move up themselves to snag the Colorado QB. There’s also no way they’ll let him slip past them at pick No. 21.