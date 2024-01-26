HomeSearch

Patrick Mahomes’ Predicted MVP Winner is Not Too Keen on Facing the KC Heavyweight; “Don’t Like Competing Against Him”

Aniket Srivastava
|Published

Patrick Mahomes' Predicted MVP Winner is Not Too Keen on Facing the KC Heavyweight; "Don't Like Competing Against Him"

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gear up for their first face-off in the upcoming AFC Conference Championship game. As the much-anticipated clash approaches, both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, showed mutual respect, acknowledging and praising each other’s exceptional talents.

In a recent press conference, Lamar Jackson shared his feelings about going up against Patrick Mahomes, and surprisingly, it was just a simple “I don’t like competing against him at all.” Lamar actually had a positive twist to it as he just didn’t see Mahomes as a tough opponent but as a guaranteed Hall of Famer.

Jackson going beyond rivalry and sees their upcoming clash as not a challenge but as a meeting of two emerging greats, comparing it to a heavyweight fight.

When Mahomes heard about Lamar’s recent comments in a press conference, his reply was brief yet powerful. He said, “He’s gonna be an MVP for a reason,” showing mutual respect for Lamar Jackson’s skills. This exchange between the two quarterbacks showing admiration for each other has built up the excitement for the upcoming AFC Conference Championship on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t crossed paths since 2021. In the current playoff scenario, the Ravens clinched the top spot in the AFC with an impressive 13-3 record. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champs, secured the No. 3 seed with an 11-6 record. Both star quarterbacks showcase lethal skills individually, but in their head-to-head matchups, Pat Mahomes currently holds the lead with a 3-1 record in their four games together.

Patrick Mahomes Gushes About Lamar Jackson’s Skills

While speaking to the media, Mahomes acknowledged the difficulty of playing against Lamar Jackson, who he describes as a top-notch competitor and scorer. He praised Jackson’s all-round skills, highlighting his ability to run, throw, and lead his team to victory. The Chiefs QB stated,

“Throwing from within the pocket, arm angles, making the accurate throw in big situations and big moments. That’s what the great quarterbacks do. He continues to get better and better every single year.”

Patrick Mahomes specifically mentioned how Jackson has grown as a passer, making accurate throws even in critical moments. Emphasizing on his evolution as a quarterback he believes players like Jackson, keep improving year after year. He highlighted that they haven’t crossed paths in recent years, but he’s been keeping a close eye on Lamar Jackson and is genuinely impressed with the Ravens QB.

Their last showdown was in Week 2 of the 2021 season, where Jackson’s Ravens narrowly won 36-35. Jackson threw for 239 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, completing 18 of 26 passes. He also rushed for a whopping 107 yards, scoring two rushing touchdowns. On the other side, Mahomes too put up a strong performance with 343 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Interestingly, this is the only game Lamar Jackson has won against Mahomes, and all their meetings have been in the regular season.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava