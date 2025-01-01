Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft 2025: Top Landing Spots for the South Carolina Safety

South Carolina star safety Nick Emmanwori decided to sit out the second half of the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve and announced he is going pro. This move took many by surprise, as Emmanwori had initially planned to start the game before ultimately pulling himself out and watching the rest from the sidelines.

While it may have been frustrating for Gamecocks fans to see their star defensive player take himself out, Emmanwori had much to lose. As the second-rated safety heading into the 2025 Draft, an injury could’ve cost him millions in draft stock. What little he had left to prove in the first half of the Citrus Bowl, he did.

Emmanwori finished as the team’s third-leading tackler with five total. It was, nonetheless, smart for Nick to hit the showers in a game that saw the coaches get into a scuffle over what one thought was foul play. South Carolina lost the game 21-17, but Emmanwori kept his health and will be available for NFL teams to draft.

Now, as we look forward to the D-Day in April, let’s explore some landing spots for the ball-hawking safety. Although he is the second-highest-rated in the class, he is mocked to land closer to the end of the first round or early second.

3) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are always looking to upgrade defensively. Emmanwori also fits the team mold. He’s one of the older juniors in the class and plays with a savviness that makes him look years beyond his age.

Kyle Hamilton is the only issue for Emmanwori. However, he’s in the final years of his rookie deal and undoubtedly will be looking for a massive extension. If the Ravens can’t offer Hamilton what he wants and want some sense of security, Emmanwori would be a great rookie to draft, waiting to take the position.

As of now, the Ravens are the #27 pick in the first round. They’d have to reach a bit above draft value for Emmanwori, but it might be worth it. And they could always trade back if there’s a sense that other teams aren’t targeting the safety.

2) Buffalo Bills

Another team that is always looking for savvy defensive players, the Bills would be a great landing spot for Emmanwori. It’s a team that is light on safeties at the moment. And starting strong safety, Taylor Rapp, has been performing above expectations for a squad that desperately needs it.

Emmanwori could offer the same value as Rapp, just with more upside. He’s shown the same abilities when it comes to picking QBs off and making the last-ditch tackle.

With the #29 overall pick in the draft as of now, the Bills could end up taking a swing on Emmanwori if he slips past Baltimore.

1) Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are the consensus landing spot for Emmanwori. Experts everywhere believe the fit and draft position would be perfect. Harrison Smith is in the waning stages of his career and the Vikes need to start thinking of the future.

Smith is still quite good. He’s registered 83 combined tackles and even two interceptions so far this season. But Emmanwori would be a great replacement, and he could learn from one of the greatest safeties of all time before stepping into a starting role.

It would be a dream fit for both the Vikings and Emmanwori. The issue is that the Ravens and Bills are both expected to draft ahead of the Vikings based on their records. Minnesota would need to hope that the South Carolina product slides past both teams and falls to #30 overall.