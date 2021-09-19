“Nintendo, Ping-Pong, Pool, you beat Tom Brady and he was pissed”: When the NFL GOAT would throw tantrums after losing in Tecmo Super Bowl as a rookie

Before the 7 Glorious Super Bowls, Tom Brady was just another 6th round QB. But his insane competitiveness was evident even as a 22-year-old.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

And his work ethic has led to unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today.

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021



Unsurprisingly, his competitiveness was not limited to the football field. Rookie Tom Brady used to live with TE Chris Eitzmann and D-linemen David Nugent, both of whom roomed with Brady for the first few years of his career. And they had some interesting anecdotes about Tom Brady’s attitude.

Tom Brady would smash controllers on the walls after losing in Techmo Super Bowl.

Chris Eitzmann opened up about his time with a rookie Tom Brady in 2000

“His drive to get better was insane,” Eitzmann says. “He’s probably the most competitive person I’ve ever met.”

“The football field wasn’t Brady’s only arena here. “Nintendo, Ping-Pong, pool, you beat him and he was pissed,” Eitzmann says. Later that year, when Brady was living with Eitzmann and Nugent in a condo he bought from cornerback Ty Law, the trio regularly staged double-elimination tournaments in Tecmo Super Bowl.”

“A Bay Area native, Brady would play as the Niners, while Eitzmann often elected for the Raiders, featuring an unbeatable Bo Jackson. “He’d throw the controller against the wall,” Eitzmann says. “He wouldn’t talk to me for half a day.”

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable. And what’s even more unbelievable is that cool and calm Brady would throw tantrums over video games. But if anybody is crazy enough, it’s Tom Brady.

