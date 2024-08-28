mobile app bar

“No Nonsense” Guy Jim Harbaugh Clearly Conveys Who’s Meeting Expectations & Who Isn’t: Khalil Mack

Mrinal Kuniyal
Published

Apr 2, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at press conference at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a forgettable pre-season campaign, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is gearing up his team for the season’s first fixture. His upfront “no nonsense” coaching style is not only impressing analysts and pundits, but members of his team are also thoroughly enjoying his fresh perspective.

One such teammate who admires Harbaugh’s work is outside linebacker Khalil Mack. He revealed that he “loves” that the HC never shies away from giving honest feedback, and makes his expectations clear.

In a press conference, he gave an inside scoop on Harbaugh’s unconventional coaching techniques:

“Different character man. Different individual, no nonsense…He’ll tell you if you’re not meeting that expectation, and that’s something I love…That’s all you can ask for from a head guy.”

According to Mack, the Chargers HC is always direct in his communication; whether it’s praise for the team or an expression of dissatisfaction. This level of one-on-one communication from the HC is helping the team improve their game. In addition, his honest demeanor makes for an unpredictable team meeting, per Mack:

“(You) never know what he going to say when he’s in the front of the whole group of people in the team room but definitely unique and delightful.”

While Mack is a big fan of Harbaugh’s coaching style, he recognizes that it might not be the case for everyone else on the team.

“Some guys probably don’t enjoy it”: Mack on team meetings

Harbaugh likes to involve people from the organization (scouts, media, coaching staff, etc) in team meetings, in a bid to give the players a unique perspective on the game and their performance, per the LB.

While Mack is a fan of Harbaugh’s approach, according to him, not every player appreciates the unique nature of his coaching.

“Some guys probably don’t enjoy it but I do…I think from scouts to some media personnel that was up there talking for quite some time. And you kind of get to understand their approach.”

The season opener against the Raiders is just a few days away. Harbaugh is not leaving any gears unturned but will his “unique approach” be enough to turn the Chargers into an AFC West powerhouse?

