“Tom Brady & Drew Brees Done, Aaron Rodgers Next”: Darius Slay Issues Warning To Packers QB Before Week 12 Clash

The Philadelphia Eagles have been absolutely sensational this year. For a very long time, they were the only undefeated team this season, before the Commanders ended up executing an upset a little while ago.

However, they bounced back in style and defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the slimmest of margins to go 9-1 up this season. Coming Sunday, they are all set to take on the Green Bay Packers and a riveting encounter is expected.

For the Eagles, there have been a lot of positives and Darius Slay’s numbers are one of those. The experienced cornerback started his NFL journey with the Detroit Lions in 2013 and was traded to the Eagles in 2020.

This year, he has been able to make full use of his talent and experience. Especially his week 2 performance against a strong Vikings unit was sensational which ultimately earned him the Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Darius Slay’s Eyes Are Set On Aaron Rodgers

Slay has been active in the league for almost a decade which means that he has played against some of the finest talents who are now retired. He was able to intercept legends like Drew Brees and even the GOAT Tom Brady.

Now, he has his eyes set on Aaron Rodgers. Recently, in a media interaction, Slay claimed, “I got Tom and I got Drew. I didn’t to play against Manning.”

Slay on his desire to intercept Aaron Rodgers tomorrow: “I already got Tom and Drew, I need them GOAT Balls. I only got 2. A-Rod, give it to me:” pic.twitter.com/0pL5lzAXGe — Eagles Nation (9-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) November 26, 2022

“I want them GOAT balls, I only got two, I need the third one. A-Rod give it to me,” Slay claimed. When a reporter stated that he is surprised that he hasn’t already got Rodgers to which Slay replied by saying that it is actually very hard. However, Slay seemed confident that he might get what he desires on Sunday.

As far as Rodgers is concerned, he has been far from his best this year. After back to back MVP seasons, Rodgers is having a nightmare of a season. Although a lot of people are putting the blame on young receivers in the unit, the truth is that Aaron himself has looked out of ideas on numerous occasions on the field.

It will be interesting to see how he performs against the mighty Eagles.

