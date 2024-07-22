Dallas Front Office Misses Out on $20 Million Clearance Through Dak Prescott, Frustrating NFL World

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares for the game against the Green Bay Packers before the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to Oxnard on July 22 for their 65th training camp; however, it’s their impending contracts that have been making headlines. For instance, the club has essentially been dragging its feet on Dak Prescott’s extension, and reports suggest that neither party has had substantial talks to get it done. It turns out that this missed opportunity could have freed up about $20 million.

Advertisement

Before free agency, the Cowboys stood $3.2 million over the cap. There were several steps the front office could have taken, such as restructuring Trevon Diggs’ contract to free up about $7 million in cap space. At the same time, Prescott had a $59.5 million cap hit, which was the second largest in the league.

Therefore, if the front office had decided to rework some deals, including extending their quarterback, they could have freed up over $25 million more in cap space. Instead, they achieved only a modest amount by releasing players like Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation, freeing up $9.5 million. They also reworked Zach Martin’s deal and achieved $13 million in cap space.

While $22.5 million is no small sum, football enthusiasts argue that if the franchise had been able to rework more contracts and extend players in time, they would have had ample cap space to address every position of need, whether it’s a running back or a defensive tackle.

For example, RB Derrick Henry and DT Grover Stewart had a combined $15.4 million cap hit, which would have been quite manageable if the front office had been able to free up some space. Extending Prescott alone before free agency could have achieved this goal.

Had Dallas extended Dak Prescott prior to free agency, they could’ve freed up roughly $20M. Derrick Henry & Grover Stewart’s COMBINED cap hits for 2024 on their new deals is $15.4M. That’s an A tier RB1 AND run stuffing DT that could’ve put them over the hump. I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/6fUbz2ECGW — Outl✭w (@OutlawCowboyNFL) July 22, 2024

Not so surprisingly, these missed opportunities have begun to divide the Cowboys fanbase. Some are pointing fingers at nepotism, arguing that if a franchise has an ‘unfireable front office,’ such outcomes are to be expected. “When you have zero sense of urgency and an unfireable front office, you move out of comfort,” the fan wrote.

Another chimed in, “I’ve never loved and hated something more in my life”

Similarly, another fan expressed his frustration with a cheeky remark: “This is what happens when your boss is daddy and there’s never really any accountability”

Conversely, several fans are advocating for a change in the QB room, arguing that Prescott isn’t as explosive as everyone makes him out to be. One of those fans wrote, “Smh. Dak couldn’t do anything with Prime Zeke but you think old Man Henry would do the trick?” Arguably, the Cowboys’ front office shares the same sentiment.

Will the Cowboys Extend CeeDee Lamb Before Prescott?

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are prioritizing bolstering their wide receiver room before addressing Prescott’s extension. While one could argue that teams haven’t always suffered from losing a top receiver—such as the Chiefs and Packers—the Cowboys seem to be going in a different direction.

“The Cowboys are putting Lamb’s contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott’s,” the writer said, as reported by On3. Watkins also noted that if an extension doesn’t materialize, the star wideout might miss training camp, putting the franchise in a tough spot.

Micah Parsons and Prescott, on the other hand, are very likely to be present at camp. On the back of his third 1,000+ yard season, Lamb could be on track for a lucrative contract, which might complicate matters for both Parsons and Prescott. The next few days will be intriguing for Cowboys fans and players awaiting their paydays.