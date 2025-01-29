mobile app bar

“Nobody Has Said We Don’t Want Her in The Locker Room”: Marshall Faulk Defends Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Taylor Swift

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts from the suites in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift continues to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ good luck charm, as Patrick Mahomes and his team won all the nine games that she attended at the iconic Arrowhead this season. Now, with the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl 2025 in pursuit of a historic three-peat, the pop sensation is confirmed to be in attendance for the second straight season.

Despite analysts like Skip Bayless claiming the NFL is “rigging” games for Taylor Swift, former running back Marshall Faulk believes the Eras Tour singer deserves more credit for how she has handled her presence around the team.

“As much as we talk about Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs, she has not interfered with anything—any chemistry with that team. It has not been a distraction. Nobody has said, ‘We don’t want her in the locker room’ or ‘We don’t want her in the family area’ or anything like that,” Faulk explained on the What The Football podcast.

Beyond the headlines, the Chiefs have undeniably benefited from Taylor’s star power. Their CEO, Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, confirmed that the team’s fan base has grown by 30 to 40 percent since Swift started attending games.

But has this surge in attention disrupted the Chiefs’ locker room? Not at all, according to Faulk, who praised how Swift and her team have ensured Travis Kelce and the Chiefs organization maintain their space this season.

“There are always issues with celebrities in these spaces, and I think that’s a testament to Taylor Swift and her team. They’ve gone with the flow, doing whatever is best for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Faulk concluded.

Last year, just hours after wrapping up her Eras Tour stop in Japan, Taylor made it to the Super Bowl in time to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs in their thrilling 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. This time, the stakes are even higher. The Chiefs will face the Eagles—a team backed by Jason Kelce and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift—adding a personal layer to an already intense showdown.

At present, the odds are in favor of the Chiefs (-125) over the Eagles (+105), because of their dynastic run in the last few years, making five Super Bowl appearances in the last six years. And with Taylor Swift in the stands, the Chiefs will hope that they can repeat what happened in the Las Vegas, last February.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

