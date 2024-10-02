“Nobody Should Trade for Davante Adams”: Analyst Says WR’s Addition Won’t Solve Patrick Mahomes & Co’s Challenges

Ever since NFL insiders confirmed that Davante Adams is wishing his way out of Las Vegas, the Chiefs fanbase has found a new solution to their receiving woes. Replacing Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown with one of the best wide receivers in the NFL would provide an incredible boost to Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s three-peat pursuit. However, ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth disagrees.

In the latest episode of ‘The Domonique Foxworth Show,’ the former NFL cornerback argued that the two teams that really need Adams in their ranks should refrain from pursuing him. He was, of course, talking about the Chiefs and the Jets. He even added the Bills to the mix after his co-host mentioned them.

“Nobody should trade for Davante Adams, no one,” he boldly proclaimed. “I mean, maybe somebody should, but the two teams that come to mind, I would say, shouldn’t do it.”

Foxworth believes that Adams won’t be the key to unlocking the Chiefs, as a wide receiver is never the key to the lock. Instead, Foxworth wanted the attention to be paid to Mahomes and the left tackle position.

“I think the Chiefs’ offensive problems are more than a weapons issue,” said the analyst.

Domonique further noted that Mahomes’ unusually high interception rate this year is partly due to his discomfort in the pocket. So, before acquiring new players, the Chiefs should address their issues with QB protection.

Is protection a bigger issue for Mahomes & Co.?

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Even though the Chiefs are 4-0, Patrick Mahomes has not been his usual self this season. The fact that he has five interceptions in four games is a testament to how out of form he is.

The worst part is that the star quarterback is absolutely livid with himself, and many argue that Rice might have become a casualty of Mahomes’ frustrations. In such a scenario, will adding Davante Adams help Mahomes perform better? The chances seem unlikely.

The solution, as per Foxworth, is improving the offensive line. The root of Mahomes’ newfound affection for interceptions is the fact that he is getting less time in the pocket than usual. So the ESPN analyst urged the Chiefs to solve this issue from base.

“Right now, I think one of the misunderstandings of the Chiefs is that: the issue is the weapon. I think the protection is the bigger issue than the lack of weapon.”

However, wouldn’t Adams be a stellar option for the Chiefs anyway? According to Domonique, the WR wouldn’t be, as the soon-to-be 32-year-old may become a liability in a few years. Instead, Foxworth believes the Chiefs’ woes will be resolved when Mahomes regains his mojo and Worthy develops alongside him.

While the NFL world is excited about where Davante Adams will land next, hearing Domonique’s perspective is truly fresh. His arguments as to why the Chiefs shouldn’t sign Adams do hold merit. But should no one in the NFL sign Adams? That’s definitely a bold take.