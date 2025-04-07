Shedeur Sanders to New Orleans Saints Heats Up as NFL Insider Endorses the Move

There’s no one in this 2025 NFL Draft class who can relate to Ron Burgundy’s “In a glass case of emotions” monologue (from the classic comedy Anchorman) better than Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

Just a few months ago, Shedeur was the odds-on favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. Now, with less than three weeks until draft day, Miami’s Cam Ward has confidently usurped him for that honor and is now the overwhelming -2,500 favorite. And it gets worse.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, holding picks No. 2 and No. 3, were also considered possible landing spots for Sanders. However, in recent weeks, the buzz suggests that neither team is particularly high on the Buffaloes signal-caller and are likely to target the best non-QB available. And if he doesn’t go in the top three, Sanders could very well start free-falling down the draft board.

The teams picking from No. 4 to No. 8 are all pretty set at QB, with either recently signed starters or recently drafted youngsters. The next team that could consider taking a chance on Shedeur is the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. Just a couple of weeks ago, sportsbooks had them pegged to take a cornerback with that pick.

However, things have changed. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes the new decision-makers in the Bayou could pull the trigger on the Colorado star. Of course, the 23-year-old would still need to be on the board when they come on the clock.

“The next team, nine, is the Saints, and that’s where the real conversation starts,” said the analyst on an episode of Up & Adams.

After explaining why the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets likely won’t take Sanders (Urgency… And Geno Smith in Vegas, Justin Fields in N.Y.), Jeremiah even called the Saints at No. 9 a “pivotal moment” for Sanders.

“The Giants, the Browns, if they’ve passed on quarterbacks, are they coming back in? So where it gets pretty interesting, nine is a pretty pivotal moment,” he continued.

If the Browns, Giants, and Raiders pass on Shedeur Sanders, where will he land? 🤔@heykayadams | @MoveTheSticks pic.twitter.com/47FgI4DPhR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 7, 2025

The sportsbooks must have gotten the same inside intel as Jeremiah. On Monday, the Saints checked in at No. 1 with +270 odds. The Giants followed at +370, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (+600), Jets (+700), and Browns (+700) rounding out the top five.

New Orleans hasn’t gotten ideal production from that QB position since NFL legend Drew Brees retired after his 2020 campaign. Derek Carr has been in town and playing at a serviceable level, but at this point, he’s 34, and everyone knows what they’re getting from the 11-year veteran.

Carr is signed through 2026, so whoever they draft could also sit behind the veteran for a season or two to learn the ropes. Carr may not be elite, but he is a professional.

If the Saints don’t nab him, however, Shedeur Sanders could be in for a long night, as Jeremiah pointed out. Apart from maybe the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, there is no chance he is drafted by any of the other teams picking from No. 10 to No. 20. Even Indy already has Anthony Richardson and recently signed Daniel Jones, so that’s a long shot.

Jeremiah mentioned the Rams, but considering they just re-signed their 37-year-old QB in Matthew Stafford, they’re likely still in win-now mode. Drafting a backup QB in the first round would be strange.

No, if Sanders falls past the Saints at No. 9, the only real chance he has of getting selected in the first round (barring a trade) would be the QB-less Steelers at No. 21.

Pittsburgh has been strangely passive about their quarterback situation. They signed a likely backup option in Mason Rudolph and have been patient in courting Aaron Rodgers. Could that mean they have a QB strategy in place for draft night?