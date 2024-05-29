Promising It Won’t Be Like Tom Brady’s Roast, Jason Kelce Invites Hecklers to Talk Him Down

The success of Tom Brady’s roast has opened the gates for many to consider taking the hot seat. A few days after the Netflix special, Travis and Jason Kelce went on to discuss the possibility of being part of such an event. While Travis was open to the idea, Jason appeared to be hesitant. This sentiment hasn’t changed for the former Eagles star, yet recently, he invited hecklers to throw some shade at him.

The Philly fans are known to be rambunctious and noisy. They also have the power to get under any athlete’s skin. Jason Kelce highlighted this during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, extending an invitation to these notorious Philly hecklers for a golf outing he plans to participate in. It will take place on June 17th.

Jason stated that he was privileged to experience playing in front of Philly fans and wants athletes and people participating in the golf tournament to experience a similar feeling. However, he personally doesn’t know any local hecklers and wants fans’ input on the matter.

“I need some hecklers,” Jason declared. “One of the things I am passionate about is I want each member that is golfing in that golf tournament to know what it’s like to play sports in Philadelphia. And the only way I knew that is to recruit some of the rambunctious Philadelphia sports fans, and the best sh*t talkers in the Philly area to heckle all of them while they are teeing it off.

Travis then reminded Jason that while he is now openly calling for people to heckle him, he was opposed to the idea of roast a few weeks back. Jason, in response, made it clear that he has no qualms about getting heckled or being insulted by the fans. Thus, he is only open to the idea of a roast when it comes from fans.

However, he doesn’t want to appear in front of a live audience like Tom Brady and allow people to take shots at his family or loved ones. Jason believes unscripted hurling of insults is more hilarious than the alternative.

“I don’t have any problem with people talking sh*t,” Jason clarified. “I am talking about roasting things on the TV. That’s not what I am looking for. We are not looking for people to be as*holes and make fun of people’s families.”

Notably, during a previous episode of ‘New Heights’, Jason stated that he wasn’t fond of the idea of being roasted by unknown people in front of a large audience. While he named some of his teammates who would make great additions to the panel, there was one person Jason didn’t want anywhere near the stage.

Jason Kelce Doesn’t Want a Certain Someone to Roast Him

A few days after Brady’s roast, Jason imagined who he would like to see if he were to take the hot seat. He wants his brother and other family members on the panel and believes that his former teammates, like Lane Johnson and Darius Slay, would be good at it. Interestingly, however, Jason made it very clear that he doesn’t want his wife Kylie to be given the mic.

As per Today, he asserted that she is someone who has abundant material in her hands and knows too much about him. The former Eagles center also joked that Kylie doesn’t need a special day to roast him; she does so regularly.

“The one person I wouldn’t allow on the stage is Kylie because she knows way too much. Cannot allow that. I mean, every day I’m getting roasted by Kylie. I don’t need her to go up on stage and do that,” Jason said.

Nevertheless, while Jason’s getting heckled or roasted would be something, Travis getting the same treatment would be a sight to watch. The Chiefs TE has led a more camera-friendly life. He has participated in dating shows, has a more outward personality, and is now dating Taylor. The roasters would surely have more material on their hands if the Chiefs’ tight end decided to take the hot seat.