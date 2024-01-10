Tom Brady Passionately Endorses Dave Portnoy’s “We Punched in Your Mouth & Watched You Bleed” Message After Michigan’s Win

The Michigan Wolverines stole the show in a 34-13 and the internet buzzed with appreciation and celebrations for the football community. Amongst the most awaited reactions was one from alumnus and legend Tom Brady who breathes football. Brady in his unique style put Dave Portnoy’s words to celebrate the redemption arc for Wolverines who missed out on a championship final spot in 2022.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Brady displayed his unfiltered enthusiasm, sharing a reel from Dave Portnoy. The clip had a bold message that resonated with the victory moment and Brady clubbed it with a simple yet impactful caption- “Drop the mic”. Portnoy, who put on a show after the win recorded himself, delivering a ferocious message, much like the Wolverines’ finale-spirit.

“You know the doubting, the Connor Stalions, the signals, TCU, Harbaugh, this that and the other. Every single question that we were asked, we answered. We punched you in your mouth and we watched you bleed!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1744798880389378277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and former University of Michigan quarterback has hyped up his former team from early on. He had a shirtless ‘let’s go’ celebration on Instagram as the Wolverines stopped Jalen Milroe’s Alabama at Rose Bowl. This was the moment that sent his college team to the national championship for the first time after 1997. However, the culmination is sweeter than the journey itself, especially for alumni like Tom Brady and Dave Portnoy who waited 27 years for the moment.

Michigan’s Befitting Reply to Doubters

When it comes to passion for football, no one matches Brady. But, as the Michigan Wolverines proved their mettle, even Brady had to fetch words from Dave Portnoy’s celebratory speech. JJ McCarthy, along with the elaborate celebration from alumni gave a befitting reply to all doubters of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C13c5sPNIe2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Blake Corum had a mission to complete, which he did rising from his injury for a 134-yard and two-touchdown outcome. JJ McCarthy led the Wolverines had a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with Donovan Edwards at the center. Edwards also continued his dominance with an 87-yard rush in the first quarter alone, smashing a CFP title game record. A total of 303 rushing yards managed to steal the show, after a 17-0 end to halftime.

What also had a remarkable effect was Jim Harbaugh’s rocky start with a suspension which ended in a milestone win for his team. His leadership and confidence in JJ McCarthy helped to set an impeccable 15-0 record for the 2023 CFB season.