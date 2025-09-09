“It Was My Off Day…”: Patriots Legend Matt Light Recalls His Awkward Bill Belichick Moment That All His Ex-Players Will Relate To

The greatest coaches in any sport are often unique characters. Their trail-blazing or unconventional approaches are why they have so much success. Some use tactical acumen, some are more about intimidation. And some, like arguably the greatest NFL coach to ever do it, Bill Belichick, have a little bit of both.

There’s no doubting that Belichick’s one of the greatest defensive football minds in NFL history. He began on the Denver Broncos’ staff during their Orange Crush defense era. He later served as defensive coordinator for the Big Blue Wrecking Crew of the New York Giants, with his game plan from their second Super Bowl title earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That defensive brilliance, paired with the greatest QB of all time, Tom Brady, produced the greatest dynasty of all time with the New England Patriots. But as long-time Patriots tackle Matt Light explained, Belichick’s element of intimidation was just as important and ever-present as his defensive scheming prowess.

Light says “every guy” that played for Belichick will be able to relate to his story about how he, a 6’5″, 305-pound tackle, was intimidated by the 50-year-old sub-six-foot Belichick. It begins with Light’s passionate dislike of Monday Night games.

“So we’re playing a Monday night game, in Miami, which Monday night games suck. By the time you land [home], it’s like 4:30-5, and then it’s gonna be light in an hour and a half. Well, for someone like me, I’m like, hell, if I could just get off the plane in Providence—and people don’t realize this either, we don’t get to drive ourselves. Everything was done as a team,” the former OL recalled on the Chirping Zebras Podcast.

Light certainly knows more than his fair share about both MNF games and Bill Belichick. A second-round pick of Belichick’s in 2001, he guarded Brady’s blind side as the starting left tackle for 155 games through his 11-year career. Along the way, Light picked up three Pro Bowls, one First-Team All-Pro distinction in 2007, and earned three Super Bowl rings as part of the Pats’ original 2001-2004 dynasty.

Light was also named to the Patriots’ All-2000s Team, All-Dynasty Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and the Patriots Hall of Fame. And he didn’t earn all of those accolades because his head coach was such a nice guy.

He earned it because his head coach kept guys focused. However, it did keep Light from getting up in his tree stand to hunt on his day off in this particular instance.

“That had nothing to do with winning football games, but it was my off day, and I did have the right to do this,” Light continued.

“So I walk up to Bill and I’m like, ‘Bill, would it be cool if when we land coming back from Miami, I have a car down in the parking lot, if I could just go jump in my car and take off.’ And I swear to you, Bill’s just like: [silent stare]. When someone doesn’t have even an ounce of a reaction. And it’s your head coach, and he’s kind of an intimidating guy anyway in some ways. The only thing you can do is just keep talking.”

If you’ve ever seen an unimpressed Bill Belichick, you know exactly the stare Light was talking about. And that awkwardness led Light to continue talking and digging himself an even deeper hole, even explaining the ins and outs of his tree stand.

“He’s like: [silent stare again]. And I’m like, ‘No but, because if we did come all the way back up here, by the time I get my stuff, but I have all my stuff in my car down there. So I just think I’ll just get off the plane right there and then I could go, and then I’m back.’ Nothing! By the time I’m done talking, I’ve actually been the one to say no.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirping Zebras Podcast (@chirpingzebras)

Belichick’s Jedi Mind Tricks clearly worked on Light (the strategy of allowing your opponent to talk themselves into trouble is common in law enforcement and business negotiations), as he talked himself right out of his own hunting trip without Belichick needing to say a word.

To cap off the interaction, Belichick gave his Pro Bowl tackle a snort and walked off. Hoodie Bill really is one of one.